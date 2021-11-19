| 12°C Dublin

Brian Fenton: ‘It was new to me in terms of exposure, the tweets, the negativity it caused’

Dublin midfielder believes Boys in Blue will come back stronger after tough year on and off field

Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Dublin footballer Brian Fenton: 'It seems like we are one of four or five or six teams that could potentially win next year, and that&rsquo;s great. That fuels you, that drives you so no, I&rsquo;m not worried that it&rsquo;s all over and that I&rsquo;ll be losing for the rest of my days, no.' Expand

Dublin footballer Brian Fenton: 'It seems like we are one of four or five or six teams that could potentially win next year, and that’s great. That fuels you, that drives you so no, I’m not worried that it’s all over and that I’ll be losing for the rest of my days, no.'

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

When news emerged that Dublin had been caught training in the midst of the pandemic last April, Brian Fenton is honest enough to say that his initial reaction was to wonder what all the fuss was about.

His rationale was simple and understandable. At a funeral later that same day as the Raheny club formed a guard of honour, he’d come a lot closer to far more people than he had in that morning at Innisfails. It didn’t tally that one was acceptable and the other energised people to such an extent that it went well beyond the GAA’s usual bailiwick.

