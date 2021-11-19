Brian Fenton: ‘It was new to me in terms of exposure, the tweets, the negativity it caused’

When news emerged that Dublin had been caught training in the midst of the pandemic last April, Brian Fenton is honest enough to say that his initial reaction was to wonder what all the fuss was about.

His rationale was simple and understandable. At a funeral later that same day as the Raheny club formed a guard of honour, he’d come a lot closer to far more people than he had in that morning at Innisfails. It didn’t tally that one was acceptable and the other energised people to such an extent that it went well beyond the GAA’s usual bailiwick.

“It was amazing the hype around it,” Fenton says at the launch of the new Avonmore Pro-Oats product.

“At the time I was like, ‘Jesus, this is completely blown out of proportion’. That was my own inner narrative. In retrospect, we were completely wrong with the way the country was and the cases at the time. It was certainly wrong of us. We felt the effects of that with Dessie’s suspension.

“When you’re in the league and championship bubble, it’s not really spoken about, ‘Well, we have to prove them wrong’ or whatever. Just at the time I couldn’t believe the attention it got. I always give this example. I was training that morning in Innisfails and the whole idea of outdoors and the safety of that. Later that morning, I was at a funeral. We did a guard of honour outside our club for a member who had passed away. I met more people on the road at the guard of honour than I had the morning of training. I just couldn’t believe . . .

“But, in retrospect, we were wrong. The role models we set ourselves as and the example we like to set, I think we admitted that at the time. It was new to me in terms of the exposure – the tweets, the negativity it caused. And we’re very, very sorry for that.”

Dublin’s session occurred barely 12 hours after Croke Park issued a circular to all clubs and counties, warning that any breaches of the ban on collective training could put the GAA’s overall plans for a return “in serious jeopardy”.

And given the restrictions in place in different sections of society, the fallout was significant. As one of those photographed at the session, Fenton admits he felt the brunt of that anger and that it spilled into his off-field life.

“You’re a GAA player and as much you are amateur you’re on this pedestal, expected to behave in the right way. But at the same time, yes. A couple of crime correspondents had pieces in papers about how wrong we were. I’d love to name a few but I won’t. That takes a toll on your family more so, my father, his mates and his interactions. My boss was very sound, he sort of brushed it aside but it can, there’s no doubt it can.

“I’ve been very lucky as a player. Relatively speaking, I’ve had positive press, positive engagements, positive stories. But if you’re sent off in a final, or on the other side of that, undoubtedly it can have a negative effect on your life and how people see you even though they might not know you.

“Look, it comes with the territory. I’m well aware of that as an inter-county footballer. But at the time, yeah, I probably got more stares than high fives.

“Look, hopefully they’ll remember me for the footballer and not the front page of the Irish Independent, please God.”

Dublin’s seven-year, 45-game unbeaten championship run finally came to an end this year. Incredibly, it was Fenton’s first time to lose a championship game along with Evan Comerford, David Byrne, John Small, Eoin Murchan, Brian Howard, Paddy Small, Niall Scully and Con O’Callaghan.

“That was new, certainly, and I suppose the immediate aftermath in that dressing-room was certainly new as well, that was a new experience. It was no different, it’s disappointing obviously when you’re a sportsperson and you’re a competitor. Disappointing, but, I think, again, in many ways, the monkey is off your back or the pressure balloon is burst, you know that sort of way?

“It’s not a relief, I don’t want to say it’s a relief, but that’s it done now and I think for me and for the team, certainly, it’s just a complete reset button and we’ll go at it again. Right, who’s in the group, who are the 30 lads trying to take it on next year?

“Thankfully, that sort of narrative around me never having lost a championship game will be gone now and I won’t be asked about it. It’s just sort of, here we go again, trying to get to the top again.”

Expand Close Dublin footballer Brian Fenton: 'It seems like we are one of four or five or six teams that could potentially win next year, and that’s great. That fuels you, that drives you so no, I’m not worried that it’s all over and that I’ll be losing for the rest of my days, no.' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin footballer Brian Fenton: 'It seems like we are one of four or five or six teams that could potentially win next year, and that’s great. That fuels you, that drives you so no, I’m not worried that it’s all over and that I’ll be losing for the rest of my days, no.'

Rumours had been circulating that Fenton was set to take a year out himself in 2022, speculation that made it back as far as Fenton himself

“No (I’m not going abroad),” he said.

“I love travelling – don’t get me wrong. I love it and I love getting away and I was very lucky after the semi-final loss as I got to Dubai. I’ve been to Manchester and I’m still feeling the effects of being in Cheltenham last weekend. So I love travelling and there probably will come a time when I’ll do it for an extended period. But it very likely won’t be until I’ve finished playing football. I think there was a rumour; my brother-in-law’s brother, whatever sort of attachment he has to me, he was like, ‘Oh, are you taking a year off?’ He had heard I was taking a year off or time out and it was news to me. So certainly not, I’ll be going gung-ho again.”

His commitment to the cause is a significant boost. And while he accepts the Dublin dressing-room is no longer as star-laden as it was, there is still an ocean of talent there.

“I’m a sportsman and you look around and teams have a great run and then they might fall off for a few years like the Cavs in basketball or all of those great basketball teams over the years. But I think what would worry me is if I looked around our dressing-room and didn’t see talent or something like that, do you know what I mean? But you literally look around and even flicking through WhatsApp you see the names and think, ‘Holy s**t, we have a pretty good team still!’ So that fuels me, and as I said, maybe younger players coming in, a refreshed management in terms of ideas and their own drive.

“Whether we are back with the pack or the pack has caught up, I don’t know but it seems like we are one of four or five or six teams that could potentially win next year, and that’s great. That fuels you, that drives you so no, I’m not worried that it’s all over and that I’ll be losing for the rest of my days, no. That is certainly not the plan, and hopefully we’ll be up the steps again very soon.

“But, as I said, I had a nice interaction with James McCarthy the other day and he just said exactly that to me. He was like, ‘Look around the dressing-room, look at the players we have. What’s all the worrying about?’ It’s just bringing them together, please God.”

Brian Fenton on . . .

Stephen Cluxton’s future

“I don’t know, wouldn’t it be great to have him back but the fella is almost 40 now. I’m slagging him saying he’ll be playing masters next year. I reached out to him for pints and stuff and he’s still there, still alive and still a friend but I don’t know is the truth.”

A return for Paul Mannion

“I’m still hopeful, I WhatsApped him the other day and was like, ‘Do you want to grab a coffee?’ Very tactically. Hopefully, I mean look at him, he’s top class, he’s proven that with Crokes again this year. But at the same time, we all have different goals and agendas in life.”

The defeat to Mayo . . .

“There was probably something in the air in Croke Park that night that it wasn’t to be for us. My one with Diarmuid O’Connor, where he kicks it back in over the line, any other day that goes out over the line and that still haunts me. There’s just moments you can’t explain but you can certainly feel the momentum where in other years we may have flipped it back and got a big score . . . Mayo were deserving winners.”

Dublin going forward

“The loss probably was a good thing for that because it really reinvigorates everyone to just really go at it again, maybe a staleness had crept in with the winning, and it was just monotonous, as ridiculous as that sounds, but I think a loss will do more for us over the next three or four years than if we’d won again.”