Brian Fenton and Philly McMahon lead tributes after death of inspiring MND campaigner Anto Finnegan (48)

The former Antrim football captain Anto Finnegan, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2012, has died.

The 48-year-old has been recognised as an inspiring figure for his efforts to promote awareness of the the progressive neurological disorder through his organsation deterMND,

The St Paul's, Belfast clubman played football for Antrim for over a decade, the highlights of which were an All-Ireland B Championship win over Fermanagh in 1999 when he was captain and and an Ulster Championship win over Down the following year.

He and Antrim colleagues came close to reaching an Ulster final that year when a late free to win the game was caught above the posts by Anthony Tohill, forcing a replay which Derry then won.

Anto's positive attitude to his illness over the last nine years stood out and he made a decision in 2013 to go public with it after watching a documentary on former RTE sports broadcaster Colm Murray, who also died from MND.

"I asked myself, in the condition that I am in, if I don't do it (go public) with the platform that I have through the GAA, who is going to do it? I could easily leave it to someone else who comes behind. Am I really doing myself any favours in doing that?" he said in a 2014 interview with the 'Irish Independent.'

"Is that really the best way to fight the condition, to live the rest of my life coping or do I spend the rest of life trying to do something positive which will hopefully move the fight against MND on in a positive way, even if it's only a small bit?"

In 2014 Anto organised a game between the Dublin football team and an Ulster selection to raise funds for deterMND and he had a good relationship with then Dublin football manager Jim Gavin.

In 2017 he was invited to Croke Park for the All-Ireland football semi-final between Dublin and Tyrone and spoke on the pitch prior to the game to raise awareness about the disease.

Anto's club posted news of his death, recording the "upmost sadness that we learn of the passing of our friend, former player, coach, mentor and ambassador.

"This world has lost a fine man. Our deepest sympathies to Alison, Conall, Ava & the Finnegan & Dowdall families. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal."

A number of high profile GAA figures such as Joe Brolly, Brian Fenton and Philly McMahon paid tribute to Finnegan on social media after the news emerged.

"Rest in peace, legend doesn’t do him service,” said Dublin star Fenton.

"Enjoyed many a story with this man about Antrim, the north and my dad. A please to cross paths, a man that will be sorely missed but that's left a legacy anyone would be proud of,” added McMahon.