Brendan Rogers delivers decisive score in dramatic style to give Derry win by narrowest margin over Dublin

Brendan Rogers of Derry in action against Cormac Costello of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Celtic Park in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A dramatic finish resulted in a memorable win for Derry at Celtic Park, the decisive score coming from midfielder Brendan Rogers in the fifth minute of injury time, with four minutes having been announced on the board.

It had hardly looked possible after a first half of Dublin dominance, with Tom Lahiff extending their lead to six points within a minute of the game’s resumption.

By then, Derry had scored only two points, yet they worked their way out of the crater, helped by a vital goal from Niall Toner ten minutes into the second half.

Dublin lost control of the match but looked to have earned a draw with Cormac Costello’s injury-time free. But in the final moments, Michael Fitzsimons was sent off for a second yellow, a wild challenge, and Derry broke down the field and Rogers raised a huge cheer for a capacity crowd of just under 14,000.

The bench came to Derry’s rescue, along with a huge step up in intensity after a first half when they stood off and let Dublin dictate.

Gareth McKinless came on at the interval and had a big part in the goal breaking through the cover with a determination absent from Derry’s play until then.

Later in the half, Lachlan Murray came on, won a free for Shane McGuigan to point and then kicked one himself with a minute left of normal time, a bold finish that gave Derry the lead for the first time in the match.

Before that, Shea Downey, another late sub, won a free with a darting run, McGuigan converting, and those contributions gave Derry much-needed verve as they went at Dublin, smelling blood.

Oisin McWilliams also kicked a big score off the bench that levelled the teams just after an hour's play

McGuigan had been their top scorer but failed to register from play, the highest point scorer from play being Paul Cassidy with two. But in the second half, Derry were a team transformed, earning their fifth league win and moving closer to promotion to Division 1.

Dublin’s form up to this match has been muted, an absence of vital stimulation in an environment where they are generally expected to win without going at full pelt.

Last weekend, they came from six points down to overtake a spirited Clare in Croke Park, but the Derry clash was always likely to be the key match in deciphering a team’s readiness for bigger days.

The Oak Leafers were the most impressive side in the division after four matches, even if they hadn’t met a county of Dublin’s standing.

Comfortable wins over Meath and Kildare presaged this shot at the Leinster champions, after their only unconvincing performance, against Louth in Ardee.

Their play in the opening half showed none of that conviction, the team tentative and overly cautious, and they ended the first half with an unprincely total of two points, one from play by Cassidy, set up by Conor McCluskey, and a free kicked by McGuigan.

They hit a number of early wides that seemed to discourage the kind of adventurous attacking play evident in earlier rounds.

McGuigan kicked a free wide, while Toner also missed two from scoring range, one titling to the left of the upright, the other falling short into the fingers of David O’Hanlon.

They had one goal chance against the run of play when Conor Glass’s quick free, taken from well ahead of the correct position, went to Niall Loughlin in the 26th minute.

He wheeled free of his marker, but the shot was saved by the legs of O’Hanlon.

No such hesitancy on the part of the visiting team, led off by the imperious Fenton, who finished the half with two points from play and close to a third. Along with James McCarthy, he gave Dublin a command in midfield, but that sector faded after half time.

McCarthy almost worked a first-half goal, the ball skidding across the goal line, but there were neat scores from Con O’Callaghan, Lee Gannon, John Small and Cormac Costello.

Gannon was outstanding and scored two classy points from play, while Costello also had a fine match.

The score which summed up Dublin’s first-half superiority came from Fenton in the 20th minute to put them 0-6 to 0-2 in front.

Padraig McGrogan broke forward in a rare Derry offensive, but as he prepared to shoot, Costello stole the ball, typical of the Dublin work-rate; out of the turnover, they broke downfield and Fenton raised their sixth flag.

Small had their seventh on the half hour, but their play also got sloppy, the wide count rising to match Derry’s five before the interval.

After a bright start to the second half, Dublin were rocked by the goal, which reduced their lead to two points, and unlike last week didn’t have Jack McCaffrey to call on, the Clontarf man a late withdrawl from the bench.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher addressed their first-half torpor, trailing 0-2, 0-7 at the break. "We stood off Dublin, we were far too cautious with the ball, you have to throw caution to the wind. You are up against one of the greatest group of players that’s ever played, with a few new players. We just had to get stuck into them, it's very old school but you’ve got to work hard and show a bit of desire."

The win leaves them on the brink of promotion. "After we beat Kildare, we needed three points out of six. Do I care how it comes? No," said their manager. "But we know now we need one. Clare could nip Cork tomorrow and that would do it for us. But we 100 per cent want to go up."

Dessie Farrell also has promotion in his sights. "Obviously, tonight was a big big game. The next one against Meath becomes very big for us as well, in Navan. It’s a very competitive division. This will give some other teams a glimmer of hope, obviously, as well and there is a bit to be played out yet.

"To be fair, it was great for us to get this type of a test because while some of our earlier performances were a bit patchy, we always knew you were coming into a cauldron here, you were coming up against a very good team, good outfit, very impressive all season and last season as well.

"That’s where you see your real character, that’s where you test yourself to the max. A lot of fellas stood up really well, there’s definitely a bit for some fellas to do in terms of getting back to full fitness, but we’ll keep moving along and as the weeks go by we’ll be picking up those bits and pieces as we go."

Scorers – Derry: S McGuigan 0-3 (3 fs); N Toner 1-0; Paul Cassidy 0-2; C Doherty, B Rogers, E Doherty, N Loughlin (f), O McWilliams, L Murray 0-1 each. Dublin: C Costello 0-3 (1 f); L Gannon, B Fenton, C Kilkenny 0-2 each; C Basquel, C O’Callaghan, J Small T Lahiff 0-1 each.

Derry – O Lynch 7; C McKaigue 7, E McEvoy 7, C McCluskey 8; C Doherty 7, P McGrogan 7, Padraig Cassidy 7; C Glass 7, B Rogers 8; B Herron 6, E Doherty 7, N Toner 7; N Loughlin 6, S McGuigan 7, Paul Cassidy 8. Subs: G McKinless 8 for Padraig Cassidy (ht); O McWilliams 7 for Herron (50); L Murray 8 for Toner (60); S Downey 7 for McEvoy (66); B Herron for Loughlin (72).

Dublin – D O’Hanlon 8; D Byrne 7, M Fitzsimons 6, E Murchan 7; J Small 7, L Gannon 8, D Newcombe 7; J McCarthy 8, B Fenton 8; T Lahiff 6, C O’Callaghan 7, C Kilkenny 7; L O’Dell 7; D Rock 6, C Costello 8. Subs: N Scully 7 for O’Dell (43); C Basquel 7 for Lahiff (54); S Lowry 6 for Rock (58); B Howard for McCarthy (64).

Referee – Sean Hurson (Tyrone)