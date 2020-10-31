Breaking down Niall Morgan and Shaun Patton's possession game ahead of Donegal v Tyrone

It’s not a major leap to say that in the build-up to tomorrow’s Ulster SFC clash between rivals Donegal and Tyrone, both backroom teams will have spent time dissecting the opposition goalkeeper.

Similar to the way Stephen Cluxton has made himself central to the Dublin game-plan, Tyrone’s Niall Morgan and Donegal’s Shaun Patton are key to the way their teams play.

The numbers, collated by analyst Diarmuid Whelan in conjunction with deelysportscience.com, show both sides are similar in how they vary their kick-outs in terms of how often they go short (inside 45 metres), mid-range (beyond 45 metres) and long (opposition half).

However, Donegal keep hold of considerably more of their restarts.

Over the course of their seven league games, Tyrone have retained 69 per cent of their kick-outs while Donegal are at 80 per cent. Both ’keepers have their favoured targets too. Ronan McNamee has picked up more kick-outs from Morgan than any of his teammates, often coming short to take possession.

Interestingly, Conor McKenna, who has only featured in two matches since his return from the AFL, is already way out in front as the main target for kick-outs into the opposition half. Tyrone have hit him five times already. Brian Kennedy has been the target three times.

Tyrone have scored 33 points directly from winning their own kick-out and conceded 22 in the league. Donegal have scored 32 points from their kick-outs but conceded 0-11 from lost kick-outs.

Almost half of Donegal’s kick-outs stay inside their own 45 but they retain 95 per cent of those.

Michael Murphy is Patton’s most likely target for long kick-outs but he varies his options for shorter kicks. Caolan Ward (7), Stephen McMenamin (6), Ryan McHugh, Neil McGee and Hugh McFadden (all five). McHugh is also a target for mid-range kick-outs.

Ahead of the first heavyweight football clash of the championship, cracking the code of Morgan and Patton will be high on the priority list for both counties.

Online Editors