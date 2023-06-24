Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon: Episode One featuring Kevin Kilbane and Mick Bohan

Eight All-Irelands, 13 Leinster championships across club and county, and two All-Star awards but, now, Philly McMahon is pitting his wits against the Dublin Ladies as we go inside the camp to speak with manager Mick Bohan and test McMahon’s skills.

Kevin Kilbane joins the show to discuss the difference between a Premier League player’s running and a GAA inter-county star and Philly looks back at some old battles and his own fight for coloured boots.

The new six-part series will be published every Saturday morning for the remainder of the championship on Independent.ie, our YouTube channel and across all our social platforms.