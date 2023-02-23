Breaffy pay glowing tribute to Rob Hennelly as Mayo keeper gets green light for move to Raheny

Rob Hennelly’s club transfer from his native Breaffy to Raheny in Dublin has received the green light, and his departure to the capital has been accompanied by a glowing tribute from his now-former club.

Club switches, whether within or between counties, have an occasional tendency to be blighted by controversy or bad blood … but clearly this is not the case with Mayo’s long-serving goalkeeper.

Confirming that Hennelly’s move was now official, Breaffy GAA has posted the following statement on its social media channels: “Robbie Hennelly’s request to transfer to Raheny GAA Club has been granted by the Mayo GAA County Board.

“We appreciate that Robbie did not come to his decision lightly and ultimately decisions have to be made which provide the best balance in life overall.

“We fully recognise and very much appreciate the enormous contribution Robbie has made to Breaffy GAA Club. It is where he grew up, went to national school, played Gaelic football at all underage levels, right through to the senior team.

"It is where he honed his skills to become one of the top Gaelic Games goalkeepers in the country over the past decade and will continue to play for his county.”

The statement goes on: “Aside from his exceptional footballing talents, Robbie, as a person, has been a wonderful ambassador for Breaffy.

"Robbie is the epitome of a gentleman. Anyone that has crossed paths with Robbie will know how courteous, caring and supportive he is and always willing to share his knowledge and expertise with those that idolise and look up to him.

“We must also extend our sincere gratitude to the Hennelly family on their long-standing support and involvement with the club.

“While we wish Robbie and his wife Orla every happiness in married life and in their future in Dublin, we know that Breaffy is part of who Robbie is and there will always be a big welcome for him whenever he comes home.”

Hennelly, who turns 33 next month, has yet to feature for new Mayo boss Kevin McStay as he recuperates from a broken toe.

He made his senior debut with the county in 2011 and, for the much of the next decade, vied with David Clarke for the Mayo No 1 jersey before the latter retired in January 2021.