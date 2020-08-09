Breaffy bounce back in Mayo SFC with vital win over rivals Castlebar Mitchels

Breaffy turned the tables on their great rivals Castlebar Mitchels when they relaunched their senior championship hopes with a 0-16 to 0-14 win at Josie Munnelly Memorial Park following that first round defeat against Westport.

Manager Peter Forde, who saw his charges crash to Ballina last year in the quarter-final, said his team needed to win the game to keep their hopes alive of making the qualifers and avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

He urged his charges to kick on from this win and have a shot at the club’s first ever senior title

Powered by the three O’Shea brothers, Aidan, Seamus and Conor, along with a fine man-marking job by James Minogue on Mayo player Paddy Durcan, Breaffy kicked on in the last ten minutes as Castlebar appeared to run out of gas.

Mayo goalkeeper Robbie Hennelly kicked two big frees, one from sixty yards, while man of the match Conor O’Shea produced a huge score to close out the deal.

It puts Breaffy right back in the picture in what has become the group of death with Charlestown and Westport ending level at 2-9 apiece. Castlebar now face Westport in the final group game and Breaffy look in poll position as they face Charlestown. To add to Castlebar’s woes they had James Durcan sent off on a straight red card just before the final whistle.

The brakes were applied, momentarily at least, to Westport’s bid for a last eight place when they were held to a draw in Charlestown where Tom Parsons proved to be a dominant figure around the middle of the field, both sides blowing late chances to grab a win, Paul Towey scored 1-7 for Charlestown, Parsons adding their second goal while Killian Kilkelly (penalty) and Eoghan McLoughlin scored the goals for Westport.

Elsewhere county champions Ballintubber reacted with a vengeance to take a step closer in their quest for the club’s first ever three-in-a-row titles.

The rescinding of Cillian O’Connor’s red card picked up in the opening round against Aghamore last weekend , which finished in a draw, ensured Ballintubber travelled to Foxford with a strong side and they outclassed Bohola-Moy-Davits by 3-19 to 1-7, O’Connor nailing 1-5, while Diarmuid O’Connor also put a big performance.

Former Mayo player Jason Gibbons also chipped in with 0-5 and Stephen O’Malley with 1-2, putting Ballintubber back in the driving seat in Group 1, ahead of their final game against Colm Boyle’s relegation threatened Davitts in two weeks time.

Aghamore, who held Ballintubber to a draw in that opening round with a late goal, also moved closer to a last eight place as they defeated Davitts with a commanding 0-18 to 0-12, Mayo player Fergal Boland proving a key figure in moving his club closer to a last eight as they face Bohola-Moy-Davitts next, where a draw would put them into the knockout stages..

In Group 1 Ballaghaderreen secured their place in the knockouts stages with a 2-8 to 0-13 win over Garrymore who suffered their second defeat and now face a relegation headache, while in the same group the Neale, first round winners over Garrymore, almost claimed a second victory but had to settle for a draw against Belmullet and are in a very strong position to qualify in this their first year at senior level.

Ballina followed up their first round win over Kiltane to book their place in the last eight with an impressive 1-19 to 1-9 win over Claremorris, while in the same group, Knockmore also made the knockabout stages by beating Kiltane, goals from Peter Naughton, Pearce Ruttledge, and Connell Dempsey, son of the manager and former, Mayo player Ray Dempsey, securing an impressive win for the North Mayo club.

