Braveheart Wallace seals Meath title for Ratoath in stunning finale at Páirc Tailteann

Joey Wallace of Ratoath, fourth from left, and his team-mates, celebrate their side's winning goal in the last minute of the Meath County Senior Football Championship Final against Gaeil Colmcille. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On Saturday, Ratoath manager, the former Meath footballer Brian Farrell, picked up the phone to Joey Wallace and told him he’d be starting the following day’s Meath SFC final.

On the face of it, there was nothing extraordinary in that. Wallace has been part of the Meath set-up for the last few seasons and, in normal circumstances, he’d have been one of the first names on the Ratoath team-sheet.

However, this time around it wasn’t as straightforward. Along with his brother and fellow Meath panellist Eamonn, Wallace had spent much of the year training for athletics and only rejoined Ratoath in the build-up to their semi-final.

Joey didn’t see a minute’s action in the semi-final so before yesterday’s decider, he hadn’t kicked a ball for the team this year. In the end, he’d be the hero for 14-man Ratoath in what was one of the most dramatic finales to a county final you’re likely to see.

Greasy

The teams had been well-matched for the most part. Gaeil Colmcille took a three-point lead (0-9 to 0-6) in at the break after both sides had picked up a black card in the first half.

They produced some entertaining, open football despite the greasy conditions. And with the game in the melting point, Ratoath had reeled Kells in and were a point up as we closed towards the hour mark.

The dying embers of the game was packed full of drama. When Ratoath sub Emmet Boyle walked on a straight red card for a hit on Conal Courtney that forced the Gaeil Colmcille man out of the fray, the door looked open for the Kells men to win the Keegan Cup for the first time since 1991.

Seamus Mattimoe equalised from a free as we headed into the allotted seven minutes of injury-time before the same player was felled for a penalty after Ratoath failed to clear their lines.

By the time former Monaghan ’keeper Shane Duffy picked the ball out of his net after Brian Hanlon had cooly slotted home, Kells were three points to the good with five minutes to see out against 14 men. And for the most part, they looked to be going about their business in the right way. By now, Farrell had thrown Eamonn Wallace into the fray but the reigning champions struggled to get anything going as Kells ran in subs and looked to close the game out.

Read More

Bryan McMahon cut the gap to two with a free and they were thrown one final lifeline when a Gaeil Colmcille defender hurried a clearance back over the sideline and into the stand when he had more time than he realised.

Ratoath worked the sideline kick and Andrew Gerrard launched a hopeful punt into the square. The ball broke to Wallace, and with the game now in its 69th minute, he slapped the loose ball to the net in what was effectively the last act of the game.

“When they got that penalty I just said to Dáithí McGowan, go in there because we’re going to start launching balls in,” said man of the match Wallace, who finished the day with 1-3. “We did the same against Garrycastle last year and we got joy from that. It’s a bit of luck, that ball could have broke anywhere, it’s just luck.

“It was a long ball in, it kind of bounced around the square, about four lads jumped for it, I just positioned myself at the edge of the box and it just fell my way. I slapped it in. I think one of them was on the goal-line and it just kind of fell off me to him and went in.

“Their body language was very good, they were believing they had it won but we always believed we’d have one more chance. Once you’re within a kick of the ball you always have a chance and the luck broke our way today. Condolences to Kells, but they’ll be back.”

With Wallace’s goal, Páirc Tailteann fell into stunned silence. Wallace celebrated by sliding on his knees towards the empty terrace as Ratoath, who only played their first game of senior football in 2016, made it back-to-back titles. For Kells, it was about as cruel a defeat as you can suffer. They had lost out in four semi-finals and a quarter-final in the last five seasons. This time they had been undone by Ratoath and Wallace.

“It’s my first game this year for Ratoath,” Wallace explained. “I was doing athletics all summer, training away with them and then I came back training two weeks before the semi-final for Ratoath.

“I found out (he was starting) yesterday, got a phone call off Brian. So I’ve a lot of respect for him putting trust in me, a lot of managers wouldn’t because I haven’t been here all year. Fair play to him.”

SCORERS

Ratoath: J Wallace 1-3; B McMahon 0-5 (3f); D McGowan 0-4 (1 ’45, 3f); C O’Brien, J Flynn 0-1 each.

Gaeil Colmcille: B Hanlon 1-5 (1-0 pen, 4f); S Mattimoe 0-4 (3f); L Ferguson, J Reilly, E Sheridan, C Courtney 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Ratoath – S Duffy; C Ó Ferraigh, C McGill, B Wyer; J Gillespie, G McGowan, A Gerrard; B McGowan, J Wallace; D McGowan, C Rogers, C Rooney; C O’Brien, B McMahon, J Flynn. Subs: E Wallace for Rogers (37), E Boyle for Gillespie (44), C Aherne for Rooney (52), K McCabe for O’Brien (56), D Kelly for B McGowan (60+3).

Gaeil Colmcille – J Carry-Lynch; J Muldoon, P Tormey, J Reilly; A Muldoon, S Curran, F Reilly; L Ferguson, O Reilly; E Sheridan, P Ward, C Courtney; S Mattimoe, M Barrett, B Hanlon. Subs: B Smith for Ward (37), B Tormey for Curran (47), K Reilly for Courtney (57), R Farnham for Hanlon (60+5), C Doogan for M Barrett (60+6).

Ref – D Coldrick (Blackhall Gaels)

Online Editors