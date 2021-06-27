Brady and Smyth fire Longford to victory over Carlow as they book quarter-final date with Meath

Longford were too strong for Carlow in Tullamore. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Longford booked their place in the Leinster SFC quarter-final with lethal corner-forwards Robbie Smyth and Rian Brady combining to fire 0-10 from play, 0-5 apiece, as they eased past Carlow in Bord na Móna O'Connor Park.

This preliminary round meeting pitting a Division 3 side against a Division 4 outfit went with the form book as a free-scoring Longford side booked their last eight meeting against Meath next weekend despite a second-half rally from a Carlow side which started without ace attacker Paul Broderick.

Kevin Diffley fired a good point inside 75 seconds and it was a sign of things to come from Longford as they dominated the opening exchanges and could have been out of sight by the first water break.

Darragh Foley responded with a free for Carlow in the fifth minute but it was all Longford, with Mickey Quinn and Darren Gallagher (free) firing over before Gallagher was denied a goal by a brilliant Ciaran Cunningham save.

Brady fired over as Longford kept the foot on Carlow's throat before Gallagher had another good goal opportunity saved. Foley (free) cut the gap and amazingly, Carlow could have been ahead at the end of the first quarter when Sean Gannon had a goal chance expertly blocked by Andrew Farrell as Longford led 0-4 to 0-2.

It was much the same upon the resumption as Longford kicked four points in succession through a brace from Smyth while Brady and Gallagher (free) also added scores.

Carlow had to wait until the 33rd minute for their first score from play when Colm Hulton fired over but Longford had their lead stretched to seven points, 0-13 to 0-6, by half-time.

Niall Carew clearly provided inspiration to Carlow at the break because they came out like a new side and fired the first three points of the half with first-half substitute Broderick unlucky to see his fisted goal attempt knocked over by Paddy Collum.

Normality was restored as Longford hit five of the next six points to open up an eight-point lead with Smyth and Brady on fire up front but Conor Crowley responded in emphatic fashion with a thunderous goal for Carlow to leave it 0-18 to 1-10.

The Longford response helped to put any lingering doubts as they hit the next four points but Carlow refused to give in and kept it interesting until the end with a 69th minute goal from Foley spicing up the final few minutes.

SCORERS – Longford: R Smyth, R Brady 0-5 each, D Gallagher 0-4 (3f), D Reynolds, D McGivney, J Hagan 0-2 each, P Fox, M Quinn, K Diffley, D McElligott, D Farrell 0-1 each.

Carlow: D Foley 1-4 (3f), P Broderick 0-4 (3f), C Crowley 1-0, C Blake 0-3, C Hulton 0-2, D Farrell 0-1.





LONGFORD – P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, E Macken; I O'Sullivan, M Quinn, C Smith; K Diffley, D Gallagher; D Reynolds, D McGivney, D McElligott; R Smyth, J Hagan, R Brady.

Subs: D Mimnagh for C Smyth inj (34), L Connerton for McElligott (56), O Kenny for Brady (59), D Doherty for R Smyth (61) and D Farrell for Reynolds (66).





CARLOW – C Cunningham; L Roberts, S Redmond, J Moore; J Morrissey, J Murphy, S Bambrick; S Gannon, E Ruth; R Dunphy, C Hulton, J Clarke; C Blake, D Foley, C Crowley.

Subs: M Bambrick for Ruth and P Broderick for Dunphy (both 33), T Kenny for Murphy and J Lowry for Roberts (both half-time) and C Lawlor for S Bambrick (67).





REF - C Lane (Cork)