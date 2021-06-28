Brady and Smyth double act point the way as Longford secure date with Royals

Robbie Smyth of Longford in action against Josh Moore of Carlow at O’Connor Park in Tullamore. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Opportunistic forwards are a coveted commodity and Longford are lucky to have a pair of them with the deadly duo of Robbie Smyth and Rían Brady amassing 10 points between them as they set up a juicy quarter-final against Meath.

Smyth and Brady were in unmarkable form before being called ashore having fired over 0-5 each with the left-footed assassins proving the difference-maker against a Carlow side that battled gamely to the finish in an entertaining affair in Bord na Móna O’Connor Park yesterday.

The damage was done in the first half, though, as Longford totally dominated both kick-outs while their quick kick-passing to the inside forward line caused all sorts of problems and it’s a mystery how they didn’t hit the net with a plethora of goal chances spurned.

There are plenty of holes which Longford boss Pádraic Davis will need to plug at the back, however, with goalkeeper Paddy Collum called on to make a string of jaw-dropping saves and they cannot afford to do likewise against a powerful Division 2 outfit like Meath when they meet next Sunday in Navan.

“We could have been out the gate at half time but you learn nothing from that. Fair dues to Carlow for coming out in the second half, you could see they were going to give it one hell of a shot,” Davis said.

“Their running game off the shoulder, they had an extra man coming at us all the time and that’s on the players. There’s no game plan that can get three, four, five lads joining a line and wanting it. They deserve credit for that.”

Carlow boss Niall Carew, who was forced to start without ace attacker Paul Broderick due to an ankle injury, acknowledged that they had “no answers” for what Longford threw at them early on and that “they could have beaten us by 30 points if we let it happen but we hung in there”.

Longford started with intent to dominate possession in the early exchanges and they could have been out of sight by the first water break with midfielder Darren Gallagher foiled twice by Carlow goalkeeper Ciaran Cunningham as they only held a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

Amazingly, Carlow could have been ahead at the end of the first quarter only for a brilliant block by defender Andrew Farrell on a goal-bound effort from Sean Gannon but Davis’ side really kicked into gear thereafter.

Smyth and Brady were running riot up front as Longford reeled off four points in succession to stretch the gap to six with a Darragh Foley free the sole response from Carlow as they struggled to make any inroads on the scoreboard.

Smyth and the industrious pair of Dessie Reynolds and skipper Donal McElligott were to the fore as they strung together another unanswered quartet of scores before Colm Hulton finally got the Barrowsiders off the mark from play in the 33rd minute, 0-12 to 0-4.

Carew made sweeping changes with Broderick entering the fray and he had an instant impact with a free that left them 0-13 to 0-6 down at the break while he was left cursing his luck upon the resumption when Collum denied his fisted effort on goal with a spectacular save.

Whatever Carew said to his troops at the break certainly had the desired effect as they started the new half like a house on fire with the first three scores to cut the gap to five but Longford quickly reinforced the status quo.

Brady and Smyth were the scorers in chief as they hit five of the next six points to open up an eight-point lead, 0-18 to 0-10, only for a piece of individual brilliance from Conor Crowley to give Carlow a lifeline with a thunderous run followed by an exquisite top-corner finish in the 49th minute.

Longford always had them at arm’s length but Foley’s late goal ensured an interesting finale with Carew left to rue the end of his second season in charge – just 10 months since he took the reins – with no qualifier in store.

“The hurling was able to get another game so I can’t see why we weren’t but that’s the powers that be.

"You learn a hell of a lot from this and these big game are where you do all your learning. Another game would have been brilliant,” he said before predicting an upset.

“Longford have unearthed some really marquee forwards and I think they’ll give Meath their bellyful, I wouldn’t be surprised if they beat them.”

SCORERS – Longford: R Smyth, R Brady 0-5 each, D Gallagher 0-4 (3f), D Reynolds, D McGivney, J Hagan 0-2 each, P Fox, M Quinn, K Diffley, D McElligott, D Farrell 0-1 each. Carlow: D Foley 1-4 (3f), P Broderick 0-4 (3f), C Crowley 1-0, C Blake 0-3, C Hulton 0-2.

LONGFORD – P Collum 9; P Fox 8, A Farrell 7, E Macken 6; I O’Sullivan 7, M Quinn 7, C Smith 6; K Diffley 7, D Gallagher 8; D Reynolds 7, D McGivney 7, D McElligott 8; R Smyth 9, J Hagan 7, R Brady 9. Subs: D Mimnagh 6 for C Smyth inj (34), L Connerton 6 for McElligott (56), O Kenny 6 for Brady (59), D Doherty 6 for R Smyth (61) and D Farrell for Reynolds (66).

CARLOW – C Cunningham 8; L Roberts 5, S Redmond 6, J Moore; J Morrissey 7, J Murphy 5, S Bambrick 6; S Gannon 7, E Ruth 5; R Dunphy 5, C Hulton 7, J Clarke 6; C Blake 7, D Foley 8, C Crowley 7. Subs: M Bambrick 6 for Ruth and P Broderick 6 for Dunphy (both 33), T Kenny 6 for Murphy and J Lowry 6 for Roberts (both half-time) and C Lawlor for S Bambrick (67).

REF – C Lane (Cork).