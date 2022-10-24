Brace from King Con puts St Mary’s Ardee on brink of ‘dream’ Croke Park date

Ardee boss Cathal Murray hailed his side’s character as they fought off a second-half comeback from Colmcille to move within 60 minutes of a famous Croke Park appearance.

St Mary’s had looked home and hosed when full-forward Dáire McConnon bagged two first-half goals to see them 2-4 to 1-2 ahead at the break, but the Longford champions fought back to leave just a point in it with five minutes to play.

Murray’s men found another gear when the need was greatest, though, with Shane Matthews bagging a late goal and, having waited 27 years to get back on top in Louth, they are now on the verge of playing at GAA HQ.

They must first overcome Westmeath winners The Downs to book their semi-final date in the capital, but Murray is marvelling at the “amazing buzz” around the town as they continue to find a way to win.

​“We have ground out games. It’s been gutsy and we’ve shown character because they came back at us. We know the calibre of the players we have and we kept at it and eventually we found gaps,” Murray said, before turning his mind to Croke Park.

“It’s the preserve of county players really. For the average wee club player it would just be sensational to sit in the dressing-rooms and the warm-up area and getting out on the field as a top team in Ireland. It’s every wee lad’s dream.

“Fair play to the GAA for making it available, the GAA maybe is looking more at the club player in the calendar and it’s great to see that the club player is now being seen to be as important as the county player.”

McConnon watched an early goal chance go astray on home soil in Ardee yesterday but that was a sign of things to come later in the half, although the visitors settled much better as their defensive style frustrated their free-flowing hosts.

With St Mary’s showing four enforced changes from last Sunday’s Louth SFC final replay win over Newtown Blues, they struggled to find an early rhythm and were forced to wait until the 13th minute for their first score through Jonathan Commins.

Two big turnovers in defence hurt Colmcille’s hopes with McConnon taking full advantage on both occasions, but the Longford side were level after 26 minutes when Cathal Reilly palmed the ball to the net after great work by Cathal McCabe.

The red-hot McConnon had them five ahead at half-time following his second green flag, though, and it looked like they would control the game thereafter, before Colmcille threw everything at them and hit four points in succession to trail 2-5 to 1-7.

Ardee caught them on the counter-attack to put the game to bed, however, as Ronan Carroll and Matthews combined, with the latter palming in the match-winning goal after 59 minutes before the pair hit a point apiece to book their last-eight place.

That comes in a fortnight, but Murray hopes Louth chiefs will see sense and postpone next weekend’s league final against the Blues to give them adequate time to prepare for their provincial duties.

“If the county is behind you, I can’t see why they would put a barrier in your way. That would be five weeks in a row so I think it’s totally unfair to ask us to go out and play that next week,” he said.

​SCORERS – St Mary’s Ardee: D McConnon 2-1; S Matthews 1-1; J Commins 0-3 (1f); Carl Gillespie, R Carroll 0-1 each. Colmcille: J Macken 0-4f; C Reilly 1-0; P McKeon, F Sheridan, E Hawkins 0-1 each.

ST MARY’S ARDEE – J McGillick; P McKenny, K Faulkner, C Keenan; K Moran, E Malone, Carl Gillespie; RJ Callaghan, R Leavy; J Commins, S Matthews, L Jackson; Conor Gillespie, D McConnon, C Keenan. Subs: Ronan Carroll for Ciarán Keenan (h-t), D Matthews for Conor Gillespie (41), D Clarke for Commins (52), T Jackson for E Malone (57).

COLMCILLE – N Farrell; C Grant, E Macken, G Mulligan; M Mulligan, R Harkin, D Reilly; J Macken, F Sheridan; R Hawkins, V Hourigan, P McKeon; C Reilly, B McKeon, C McCabe. Subs: E Hawkins for P McKeon (37), C McKeon for R Hawkins (42), D Mulligan for Reilly (53).

REF – A Nolan (Wicklow)