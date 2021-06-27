Bourke brothers lead way for slick Limerick

The prospect of another upset in the Munster football championship has been set up with Cork having to head to Limerick in two weeks and take on Billy Lee’s side who will be brimful of confidence after this hammering at the LIT Gaelic Grounds yesterday.

Indeed, the margin of victory should have been even great but Limerick didn’t convert a host of goal chances as they carried their impressive league form into the championship.

They will relish a crack at the Rebels on Saturday week with 500 supporters expected to be allowed into LIT Gaelic Grounds for that Munster semi-final clash.

Manager Lee, now in his fifth season in charge of Limerick, feels they have a lot of work still to do before facing up to Cork but one factor which pleased him was the manner in which his men responded and lived up to their favourites’ tag.

“It was a new venture for us having to deal with a bit of expectation and I suppose over the years that’s not a place Limerick football has managed that well all the time,” said Lee.

“We might have won games but not played well in them but I think we managed this one well and it’s a credit to the lads. We focused on Waterford after we left the field after the Derry (league) game.

“I knew this was a big game in terms of how we approached it and prepared for it and I compliment the lads with the way they prepared in the last few weeks.”

Limerick had the breeze behind them in the opening half and went in leading by 2-9 to 0-7, with six players getting on the scoresheet.

The two goals came from the Bourke brothers with Robbie giving Limerick the perfect start after three minutes when he finished to the net after good work by Cillian Fahy.

That helped them lead by 1-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes with Robbie Bourke pointing a free after efforts from Cian Sheehan and Danny Neville, while Jason Curry got Waterford off the mark with a free.

Waterford wing-back Dermot Ryan went forward to kick three great points but Limerick led at the first water break by 1-6 to 0-4 after points from Robbie Bourke, Fahy and midfielder Tommie Childs.

Sheehan and Hugh Bourke extended Limerick’s before Michael Kiely responded for Waterford while Neville saw another goal chance end with a point as Limerick continued to dominate.

Darragh Corcoran and another Jason Curry free gave Waterford hope but then just before the break Neville set up Hugh Bourke and he blasted home Limerick’s second goal with a fine finish to lead by eight at the break.

The lead should have been much more. Both of Neville’s opening half points were clearcut goal chances, they could have got a 25th minute penalty when Iain Corbett seemed to be fouled as he burst through, while Waterford goalkeeper Paudie Hunt produced a few top class saves.

But Bourke’s goal just before the break was a killer for a Waterford side who should have cut the gap to four just before that, with wind advantage to come in the second half. They never looked like coming back after that.

Darragh Corcoran got the opening score of the second half for Waterford but two pointed frees from Hugh Bourke extended Limerick’s lead and then substitute Brian Donovan soloed through for a fine point.

That made it 2-12 to 0-8 and Limerick wrapped up the issue after 49 minutes when Corbett slotted home a penalty after Neville was fouled.

Brian Lynch came on and slotted four points for Waterford, three of them from frees, but it was a damage-limitation exercise from a long way out for Shay Ronayne’s men as his first season in charge ended in disappointment.

Donovan burst through to set up Fahy for a fisted goal after 54 minutes, while Hunt did well to deny Peter Nash from point blank range. Corbett tacked on another couple of points and Hugh Bourke hit one from play as Limerick eased their way to an impressive win, with plenty of room for improvement.

The task now for Lee and his management team will be to deal with some further expectation when Cork come to town in a couple of weeks but that’s an encounter which Ronan McCarthy will approach with due caution after watching Limerick go on a scoring spree, albeit against a very limited Waterford team whose entire season has amounted to just four games.

Scorers – Limerick: H Bourke 1-6 (0-3f); I Corbett (1-0 pen), R Bourke (0-1f) 1-2 each; C Fahy 1-1; C Sheehan, D Neville 0-2 each; T Childs, J Ryan, B Donovan 0-1 each. Waterford: B Lynch 0-4 (3f); D Ryan 0-3; D Corcoran, J Curry (2f) 0-2 each; M Kiely 0-1.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; R Childs, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Sheehan, C Fahy, A Enright; D Neville, R Bourke, H Bourke. Subs: B Donovan for Enright (42), J Naughton for Sheehan (51), J Ryan for R Bourke (53), P Maher for O’Dea (53), P Nash for Neville (58).

Waterford: P Hunt; D O Cathasaigh, A Jones, J Elsted; D Hallihan; B Looby, D Ryan; T Prendergast, M Curry; C Murray, M Kiely, M Cummins; S Curry, J Curry, D Corcoran. Subs: C Maguire for Prendergast (18-27), D Guiry for J Curry (half-time), C Maguire for M Curry (51), B Lynch for Kiely (51), S Boyce for Jones (51), J Gleeson for Cummins (58).

Ref: J McQuillan (Cavan).