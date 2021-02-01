'Bottles and match programmes rained down on me... it was frightening' - David Gough on Kerry vs Dublin abuse

David Gough today recounted the only time he has experienced personal abuse after a GAA game – and admitted it was “frightening”.

The well-known Meath football referee was speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland to mark the tenth anniversary since he came out to his family as gay, revealing how his life has been “positively enhanced ever since that day.”

But Gough also relived the one high-profile occasion when he was on the receiving end of abuse.

“I would have had some small bit of abuse after the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, between Dublin and Kerry, when I made a mistake at the very end of the match,” he recalled.

“And what the frightening thing was at the time – I didn’t actually know I’d made a mistake when I was walking off the field. I can remember looking up to the Cusack Stand and seeing the Fanta bottles and the water bottles and the match programmes raining down on me.

“I’d never experienced anything like that before, and it was frightening. And some of what was shouted in from the stands was... yeah, it was vulgar and it wasn’t nice. It was unfortunate that I had to listen to that, but also my umpires who are family members would have never heard anything like that before as well. So, that was frightening, but I’m happy to say it has never happened since.”

Gough also revealed a far more positive post-match scenario where his courage in coming out was openly embraced by the GAA community.

“Back in 2019, the evening after appearing on The Late Late Show, I refereed a Connacht championship match in Castlebar between Mayo and Roscommon, and Roscommon won an exciting game of football that night,” he recalled.

“But afterwards, for me, the number of people that stopped me coming off the pitch, and the hundreds if not thousands of people who waited outside to greet the Roscommon team in the car park and in the background of Castlebar in the stadium. [They] stopped me and hugged me and told me how proud they were of me; and told me about their brothers and sisters, or their sons or daughters or nieces or nephews that were struggling with their own sexuality or who had come out; and how proud a day it was for them to see that the GAA would walk in pride for the first time.

“That was lovely to experience, because it was people I didn’t know, with an outpouring of emotion following the very positive news the GAA had just shared with the country.”

Gough became the first openly gay referee to take charge of an All-Ireland SFC final when officiating the drawn 2019 decider between Dublin and Kerry. This morning he spoke movingly about how his life changed after he came out to his family.

“I remember Sunday evening, the 31st of January 2011, calling my family into the kitchen at home in Slane – my mum, my dad and my older brother to have that conversation with them. And it had taken me almost four years to come to terms with my journey and my sexuality, and to build up the confidence to speak about it to them. And I suppose I had that very irrational fear that most people would have, that they were somehow going to be treated differently – or disappoint their family by telling them this news,” he said.

“It was about six o’clock on Sunday evening when I called my parents into the kitchen. And I couldn’t even say the word to them that I was gay; I had to say to them that I had a partner and that his name was … and it was met with a bit of silence and shock. I certainly didn’t know what was going through their minds.

“And what I didn’t know then, that I know now, is they had to go on their own personal journey to deal with it as well. And I’m very happy to say that it didn’t take them the four years to go on their journey the same way it took me.

“I’ve never looked back. My life has been positively enhanced ever since that day, and I’m so fortunate that I had the courage to take that step and tell my parents.”

He advised others in a similar dilemma to “take their time. Everyone is going on their own journey, and their own journey takes a different length of time. And they will come to terms with it, and their life will be enhanced when they do finally take that step.

“But if they don’t have someone to trust … and I’m always wary of saying, you know, confide in someone or trust in someone. Not everyone has someone they can trust in. I would strongly advise them to pick up the phone and to ring those helplines, either LGBT Ireland, BeLonG To, TENI, whichever one that they specifically relate to, and to get that advice from the anonymous helplines.

“Those people are trained to help you to come to terms with it, and to deal with your own coming out story.”

Online Editors