Both managers see red as Ratoath edge Meath final to seal third title in four seasons

Conor Rooney of Ratoath is tackled by Ross Ryan and Padraig Jennings of Summerhill

Ratoath are Meath champions for the third time in four seasons after edging out Summerhill in a tense Meath SFC decider that saw both managers David Brady and Conor Gillespie sent off deep in injury time.

The rival bosses clashed on the touchline with Brady hitting the deck momentarily at a flash point under the main stand when just two points separated the sides in the final few minutes of the game.

Referee Cormac Reilly sent both men off and while Summerhill cut the gap back to the minimum immediately afterwards, Ratoath had done just enough to seal a third title in four seasons. The managers shook hands on the final whistle.

Operating in the junior grade as recently as 2012, the Dublin border outfit confirmed their status as the county’s preeminent team and they just about deserved their win here.

However, Gillespie’s Summerhill trailed by just a point as we entered the final ten minutes in a game that squeezed all of its drama into the final few minutes.

Heading down the home straight, Brady had already introduced Meath forward Joey Wallace, who featured off the bench despite speculation that he had suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the campaign. However, Wallace was forced off after 15 minutes.

His brother Eamonn Wallace landed his third point to push his side three clear after 53 minutes but Summerhill pressed hard late on and they saw a goal chance snuffed out late on. And with tensions high, Brady and Gillespie clashed. And despite Summerhill adding another score, Ratoath had done just enough.

Ratoath had the better of the opening quarter and hit four on the spin after Eoghan Freyne had opened the scoring for Summerhill.

Gillespie’s men got back level with Conor Lyons hitting two frees but Ratoath took over again and kicked another four unanswered points. Eamonn Wallace, operating in the half back line, kicked two with Bobby O’Brien (mark) and Daithi McGowan also chipping in. Summerhill had the last say of the half when Diarmuid McCabe booted over a free to leave it at 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

The second half went along similar lines with Ratoath leading for all of the second half bar on one occasion when Summerhill drew level. And while Summerhill pressed hard Ratoath held on to set up a clash with Offaly champions Rhode on the weekend of November 5/6.

SCORERS

Ratoath: D McGowan 0-4 (3f), E Wallace 0-3, B McMahon 0-2 (1f), B O’Brien (1m), C Rogers, J Flynn 0-1 each.

Summerhill: E Frayne 0-4 (2f), C Lyons 0-2 (2f), E McDonnell, D Larkin, C Frayne, P Geraghty, D McCabe (1f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Ratoath: D McPartlin; C McGill, B Wyer, C O Fearraigh; B Daly, G McGowan, E Wallace; J Flynn, B McGowan; C Rooney, B O’Brien, K McCabe; B McMahon, D McGowan, C Rogers SUBS: C O’Brien for D McGowan (BS 35-42), J Wallace for O’Brien (42), I O’Brien for Rooney (45), P Byrne for J Wallace (57), A Gerrard for G McGowan (60)

Summerhill: T McDonnell; P Jennings, Ronan Ryan, J Lavelle; P Geraghty, Ross Ryan, A McDonnell; M Byrne, A Flanagan; D Larkin, D McCabe, K Ryan; C Frayne, C Lyons, E Frayne SUBS: B Dardis for Lyons (HT), E McDonnell for Dardis (35), L Shaw for Ryan (39), I Hughes for Jennings (51), W Ryan for A McDonnell (55).

Referee: C Reilly (St Mary’s)