Born-again Dublin show the old dog can still bite

The first signs of rust in the Dublin machine appeared in Wexford Park last July. Ten months on, with many long nights when it would have been easy to decide to ride off into the sunset and cash in their gold, Dublin’s players showed there’s life in the old dog yet.

After relegation in the League, this victory was more about the message being sent to the rest of the country. It was loud and clear: Dublin are still contenders.

The more experienced players gave the lead — Jonny Cooper, Ciarán Kilkenny, Brian Howard, Dean Rock and of course Brian Fenton. If Fenton was in the US, he would be the MVP, or maybe even the best player in the world. He is all those things. In last year’s championship and this year’s League he was mortal, with feet of clay, but normal business resumed here. Fenton has his mojo back.

And the other piece of the jigsaw returned. Con O’Callaghan was back with the customary goal and you needed more than one hand to count his points. Calm in the Dublin ranks was restored.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive for the last year. Stories abounded about the players not being happy with the intensity of training, that internal discipline had slipped and that many of the senior players were unhappy. There was not much evidence of that.

Dublin looked fit, hungry and highly motivated. They pushed up on the Wexford kick-out and destroyed them on the long ones. The breaks around the middle of the field often tell a lot about a team. Dublin were back to previous levels. They flooded the area with bodies and outnumbered Wexford under the dropping ball. Nobody was looking for someone else to do the dirty work.

The other area which demonstrates hunger is tackling and here again the Dubs turned up. Early on Wexford kept the ball easily, but as the first half progressed Dublin started hunting down the player in possession and used the sideline as their friend. In the past the Dubs used two or three players to force an opposition player in the direction of the sideline and then stripped them of the ball. It often led to scores.

The Dublin defence had many uncomfortable days during the League but there seems to have been a lot of repair work carried out.

Of course one has to take into account that Wexford are a Division 4 team, but good teams prepare for all big games in the same way. Last year Dublin limped through the second half of this clash and the pattern remained for all others games.

This time they kept the boot to the floor and there was hard running and high levels of skill and fitness on view. They could have scored a bag of goals and if the bench is not as strong as previously, then it’s not too bad when James McCarthy and Niall Scully can be introduced. The League has not turned up any star players, but the old crew that remains will give everyone a run for their money.

There was a time when Tyrone against Derry was a proper rivalry. One that was like Meath and Dublin, Cork and Kerry or Galway and Mayo. That disappeared about 20 years ago. In fact, it is 2006 since Derry last won a championship match against Tyrone.

In those far off days both teams knocked lumps out of each other and even a handshake before the start meant checking the number of fingers afterwards. Now the whole thing is much more civilised and that runs in Tyrone’s favour.

A bit of blood and guts alone might not win matches, but it is the very least Derry must bring today. They are playing the All-Ireland champions on their own patch so they must go for a fair amount of disruption. If it is played along normal lines then Tyrone are almost certain to win, they have a bigger number of proven performers like Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Conor Meyler and the two midfielders, Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy, who seem to have improved from last year.

Then there is Niall Morgan who is goalkeeper, utility back and long range free-taker. Tyrone are a force again.

I’ve seen Derry twice this year, and also some highlights. Against Roscommon they were the better team for long spells, but a draw in that match cost them promotion. Then I saw them in Navan against Meath when it turned out to be a dead rubber. I was not particularly impressed with Derry then, even if they have a bit of quality with Brendan Rogers and Chrissy McKaigue at the back. Conor Glass is a great midfielder and Shane McGuigan has class.

Fill in all the other moving parts and they do not have a panel to match Tyrone, although the loss of a number of fringe players may come back to bite Tyrone later. Competition in training is just as important as the match-day panel.

Tyrone have also been handed another boost with Conor McKenna getting off his one-match suspension. He brought a huge rush of energy and scoring power when he came on against Fermanagh, but the discipline debacle is hugely frustrating. I have read judgements in some recent cases and some of them now resemble a Supreme Court appeal.

The GAA was never supposed to be about trying to find fault with referees’ reports or the administration of justice, however flawed it sometimes is. A cultural shift is needed in accepting responsibility when it arises. Or better still, county boards, instead of trying to undermine the system, actually came out forcibly in support. And pigs might fly.

Anyway, what we want today is a full-blooded effort from Derry. And I mean full-blooded where they push right up on Tyrone at all times rather than sitting back inside their 45 and hoping for the best. Fortune favours the brave. I don’t think Derry will adopt this approach and that is the rock on which they will perish.