| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Born-again Dublin show the old dog can still bite

Colm O'Rourke

Derry must bring a bit of blood and guts if they are to have any chance of upsetting champions Tyrone

Brian Fenton was back to his brilliant best against Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
Brian Fenton Expand

Close

Brian Fenton was back to his brilliant best against Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Brian Fenton was back to his brilliant best against Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Brian Fenton

Brian Fenton

/

Brian Fenton was back to his brilliant best against Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The first signs of rust in the Dublin machine appeared in Wexford Park last July. Ten months on, with many long nights when it would have been easy to decide to ride off into the sunset and cash in their gold, Dublin’s players showed there’s life in the old dog yet.

After relegation in the League, this victory was more about the message being sent to the rest of the country. It was loud and clear: Dublin are still contenders.

Most Watched

Privacy