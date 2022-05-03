| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Born-again Brian Fenton and Con O’Callaghan spell peril for the rest of Leinster

Royals won’t end 11-year Dublin rule, leaving Lilies as the one likely pretender

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan during the Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan during the Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan during the Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan during the Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

The more things change, the more they stay the same. A Leinster SFC double-header that precisely mirrors last year’s semi-final pairings, at the same Croke Park venue … but will it be the same familiar outcome?

Mickey Harte certainly thinks so. Even before the semi-final draw, the Louth manager predicted that Dublin and Kildare would advance on the proviso that they were kept apart. And they duly were, the 11-in-a-row holders to face Meath and the latter pitted against Westmeath.

More On All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Most Watched

Privacy