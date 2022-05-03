Born-again Brian Fenton and Con O’Callaghan spell peril for the rest of Leinster

The more things change, the more they stay the same. A Leinster SFC double-header that precisely mirrors last year’s semi-final pairings, at the same Croke Park venue … but will it be the same familiar outcome?

Mickey Harte certainly thinks so. Even before the semi-final draw, the Louth manager predicted that Dublin and Kildare would advance on the proviso that they were kept apart. And they duly were, the 11-in-a-row holders to face Meath and the latter pitted against Westmeath.

Harte had just seen his Division 3 champions pummelled by Glenn Ryan’s ravenous Lilywhites. The 16-point margin was a chastening reminder of the gulf that still exists between counties like Kildare and Louth. But what of the actual gap between Dublin and the other three teams still in the theoretical race for Delaney Cup glory?

Can a Meath team reliant on goals to bludgeon Wicklow on Sunday really hope to live with Dublin when these fabled – and once ferocious – rivals meet again on May 15? Unlikely, even more so in the context of what happened in Chadwicks Wexford Park the previous evening.

Two minutes after half-time, Brian Fenton skipped through a tackle to strike his fifth point from play. Already, the two-time Footballer of the Year had eclipsed what Wexford would manage over the entirety of this mismatch.

Soon after, on 39 minutes, came the game’s only goal, a Con O’Callaghan rebound cleverly palmed to the one spot where no despairing defender could possibly reach.

Between then and the 47th minute, O’Callaghan would amass 1-3 of his 1-6 match haul, all from play.

In other words, in the space of eight minutes, Dublin’s returning hero had outscored – by two points - Wexford’s entire match haul of 0-4.

What does this tell us? Firstly, that a group who laboured in Division 4 were out of their depth against a collective that still includes some of the greatest players in history.

Secondly, that asking Wexford to come down from the high of toppling Offaly, and then to raise the intensity bar far higher six days later, was always an impossible task.

Their only (threadbare) hope was that Dublin would be stuck to the ground as they had been when the sides met ten months ago … and even that would have merely amounted to damage limitation.

The difference with Dublin this time? That is best encapsulated in the contributions of the aforementioned duo. Across four championship matches last year Fenton totalled 0-3 and O’Callaghan 1-5 – targets already overtaken for just one night’s work.

Their resurgence was by far the most significant ‘takeaway’ from Wexford Park. As the complete midfielder, Fenton’s game could never be defined by the number in brackets after his name. Yet his ability to glide into scoring positions, where his technique and confidence did the rest, has long terrified opponents … and Saturday marked the first time since he shot 0-4 against Cavan in December 2020 that we had seen this on such a pronounced basis.

By his own exalted standards, Fenton had a very average 2021 season. This equally applies to O’Callaghan: injury may have been a factor, but it certainly led to him missing the entire league and the extent to which Dublin had missed their target man became ever more obvious with each passing minute on Saturday.

It wasn’t merely what he scored but how he did so. In the midst of his third-quarter blitz, he scored two very similar points off either foot: amid a throng of bodies he pressed the handbrake and suddenly changed direction to engineer a pocket of space to strike off his left, then his right.

Yet, for all the post-match talk that Dessie Farrell’s previously dithering Dubs have rediscovered their mojo and that spells trouble for everyone else, rushing to such a judgement would be almost as premature as previous declarations of their demise.

Dublin haven’t gone away; nor have they resolved all of the myriad issues that saw them lose six of their previous eight fixtures. Wexford is not the litmus test - never was.

Question is, will Meath be?

Back in November 2020, there was idle talk of a Royal renaissance after they buried seven goals past Wicklow and five past Kildare (who had tallied six more points) … a week later they lost to Dublin by a record 21 points.

Meath were a different proposition in last year’s Leinster semi-final – but only after half-time and only in the face of a precipitous fall-off from Dublin that started to make a lot more sense when they endured something similar, but even more catastrophically, against Mayo.

Meath have underwhelmed for much of 2022 and there’s little evidence to suggest they can do the unthinkable in the company of a revitalised Fenton and O’Callaghan. Especially in Croke Park.

Kildare’s form graph is a lot more compelling and, as Harte pointed out on Sunday, they’ve already beaten Dublin in the league and “they look to be gaining a head of steam.”

They will tread warily against Westmeath, mindful that they could have lost to Jack Cooney’s underdogs last summer. But, right now, they appear the only pretender capable of giving us that rarest of concoctions – a Leinster final worthy of the name.



