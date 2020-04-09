Boost for Tyrone as Conor McKenna eyes homecoming

Tyrone could be handed a huge boost with former underage star Conor McKenna revealing that he plans to "be home in the next few years."

McKenna is currently on the books of AFL side Essendon but is back in Ireland after the season was suspended after the Covid-19 outbreak.

And he revealed to BBC sport that he plans on returning to Ireland permanently in the next few years.

"I will be home in the next few years," McKenna said..

"Whether it's this year or next year I'm just not sure at the minute.

"I've always had the idea I'd like to return home to Eglish and if good enough, for Tyrone. It's been five-and-a-half years now and I always think about the opportunity to come back.

Read More

"I didn't grow up dreaming of playing AFL, I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity at the minute, but I did grow up dreaming of playing for Tyrone, win Ulsters, win All-Irelands.

"I want to play for Eglish first and see if I can kick the ball straight, then reassess from there."

AFL players have taken a pay cut of 50pc, which could rise to 80pc depending on when the league returns to action.

McKenna has 18 months left to run on his current deal and has been in Australia since late 2014 after a brilliant underage career with Tyrone .

The 24-year-old returned home late last year and drew the ire of his employers when he lined out for Eglish in a relegation play off game. He scored a second half goal in that game to help his club retain their status.

The AFL season is officially suspended until June but is widely expected to remain on hold until at least July or August.

Online Editors