Boost for Dublin’s All-Ireland defence as Paul Mannion confirms he will return in 2024

Paul Mannion has delivered a timely boost to Dublin supporters with confirmation that he plans to play on next season.

The three-time All-Star was one of several Sky Blue veterans who emerged from self-imposed inter-county exile this season to inspire a return to the All-Ireland SFC summit.

And after crowning his comeback with a Man of the Match performance against Kerry in last month’s final, Mannion has reaffirmed his intention to carry on in 2024.

“At the moment, yeah, nothing has changed,” the 30-year-old revealed after receiving his PWC GAA/GPA footballer of the month award for this year’s All-Ireland final.

“I've just got to see how we're going with (Kilmacud) Crokes, how the body is feeling. I'm just really hoping that I can stay injury-free again over the winter.”

Mannion stepped away in the aftermath of Dublin’s six-in-a-row coronation against Mayo in 2020, missing out as they fell at the semi-final fence to Mayo and Kerry in the following two seasons.

But he returned to the fold this year in tandem with close friend Jack McCaffrey, and they were subsequently joined by veteran goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton. All three prodigals played important roles as Dessie Farrell steered Dublin back to glory.

Looking ahead to next season, Mannion reflected: “Sure, there's always been one or two changes at the end of every year. The squad of 30, 30-plus players, it's never been the exact same (each year) so I'm sure there will be changes in some respects - but where exactly those come from I don't know.

“I'm just going to… yeah, nothing has changed in that respect at the moment. My plan is just to try to stay fit and injury-free and have a long and good club championship again.”