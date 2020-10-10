Boost for Clare survival hopes ahead of NFL restart as Gary Brennan and Jamie Malone return to panel

Clare’s prospects of survival in Division 2 of the National Football League and of reaching a first Munster final appearance since 2012 have been boosted by the return of two key players.

Last year’s captain Gary Brennan and 2019 All-Star nominee Jamie Malone are back in Colm Collins’ squad, ahead of a crunch league tie at home to Fermanagh on Sunday next, although Brennan is still nursing an ankle injury suffered in the club championship with Ballyea.

Both players had declared their intentions to withdraw from football for the 2020 season, with Brennan due to get married and Malone travelling abroad.

Collins has also welcomed back centre back Aaron Fitzgerald after a long term knee ligament injury.

The news is in stark contrast to their upcoming opponents Fermanagh, who have lost a number of players due to covid-19. Manager Ryan McMenanin’s call for the match to be postponed has fallen on deaf ears with the GAA determined to complete league fixtures.

“Obviously Covid is a major problem and it could be our team tomorrow,” says Collins, whose own club Cratloe was at the centre of an outbreak earlier in the year.

He said that cancelling the league or scrapping promotion and relegation was not the answer. Finding a solution is not easy, he admits. “I suppose the tight schedule is what is killing it. It is a very difficult situation. My sympathies are totally with Fermanagh and if there is anything from our side we can do by all means we’d do it.”

The battle for survival in Division 2 is intense and Clare may need to win both remaining matches to stay in the second tier. After Fermanagh they face promotion contenders Armagh in Ennis.

They later play Tipperary in the Munster Championship quarter-finals. The winners of that match face Limerick or Waterford in the last four.

