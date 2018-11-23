Bomber on board: Liston nickname sparks a mid-flight security alert

A cabin crew member on a flight from Cardiff to Cork became alarmed when she heard a fellow passenger calling out to the iconic Kerry All-Ireland winner by his moniker "Bomber".

It required an in-flight Google search to explain that 'Bomber' is what he is commonly known as.

Liston and a group from Kerry were on their way home from a trip last weekend when the incident occurred.

"I was up at the front and one of the lads, to get my attention, called out 'Bomber'," Liston said.

"The air hostess must have got a bit concerned, she referred him to the pilot," he said. "We knew there was a bit of a problem. I waited until everyone was off the plane in Cork.

"Some of the crew interviewed the fella who called me and they Googled me to confirm that I was known as 'Bomber'.

"They explained the protocols but they accepted the explanation, they just realised what had actually happened."

He was glad to say: "It came to nothing."

Liston won seven All-Ireland's as a key part of Mick O'Dwyer's dominant Kerry team of the 1970s and 1980s.

His 6ft 3in frame and beard helped make him a hero, earning the powerful full-forward his nickname.

He is now a director at Eoin Liston Financial Services Ltd in Tralee.

Irish Independent