Bold, enterprising and fiercely competitive - But Dessie Farrell is in a no-win situation

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell

SPORTSFILE

Roy Curtis Twitter

IT requires uncommon moxie and a trace of madness to accept a commission as Sistine Chapel artist-in-residence before the paint has dried on Michelangelo’s defining work.

Dessie Farrell saw the sweeping outlines and elaborate decorations of Jim Gavin’s immense, eternal, miraculous five-in-a-row fresco and felt a little shudder of terror.

In that very moment, even as the tremor tickled his spine, he was reassured. He’d found what he was looking for.

