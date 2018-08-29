Blues boss has overseen radical revamp of side with minimum of fuss

The most impressive aspect of Jim Gavin's six-year reign as Dublin football boss can be summed up in one saying: the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Several potential roadblocks have been put in Gavin's way during that time - many of which would derail most counties - but each has been hurdled with remarkable ease and without any great fanfare.

Gavin has reached the territory where his Dublin troops resemble the great Kilkenny hurling side of the noughties as they continue to evolve despite familiar faces dropping off the scene.

Brian Cody was never afraid to wield the axe and shake things up when needed while no excuses were made when star names were sidelined - Henry Shefflin limped off in the first quarter of the 2010 final against Tipperary as their 'drive for five' went up in smoke - and Gavin has followed suit.

Maybe it's because of his army background, but the Round Towers Clondalkin clubman has always adopted the "next man up" mantra when introducing new players into the fold and it has served him well.

Harmonious

Perhaps it's less common within a winning squad that everything should stay so harmonious, but with so many high-profile stars in close quarters, it's remarkable that there have been so few sounds of any unrest from the capital.

He runs a tight ship and when a Dublin jersey is bestowed in your direction, that is a sign of faith that the job will be carried out by following the same template of those which came before you. That's usually easier said than done, however.

There are several instances that would have derailed others, but Gavin has taken them in his stride. When rock-steady full-back Rory O'Carroll opted to quit inter-county football in the wake of their 2015 All-Ireland win, he was left with a supposed dilemma.

O'Carroll left with three All-Ireland medals in his back pocket but also created what many expected to be a yawning chasm at the edge of the square which the opposition were set to exploit through aerial bombardment.

"We wish him the very best. We've always said to players it's important to get the life balance, between family, their profession, and their sport. We will miss him, but we certainly wish him the best, and he goes with the sun on his back," Gavin said at the time.

Few would have taken it so graciously to see a 25-year-old in the prime of his health leave the fold and a hole at the heart of his defence and worse was to follow months later when reigning Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey opted out.

McCaffrey would be spending the summer of 2016 in Africa as part of his UCD medical studies. "He knows that we're there for him whenever he wants to return back to play with the county and he'll always be welcome back," Gavin said of the bombshell.

That double-whammy would be enough to knock most sides out of kilter with two defensive linchpins absent, but it was the same old story as others like Jonny Cooper, Philly McMahon, Cian O'Sullivan and John Small assumed greater responsibility.

They kept the ship sailing smoothly. The personnel may change but Dublin don't and the military mantra of "improvise, adapt and overcome" is another which Gavin's Dubs abide by. Plans and players change throughout the year, but the overall vision is rarely clouded.

This breeds continuity among those wearing Sky Blue and other inter-county managers must watch in bewilderment and amazement that things can stay the same despite massive alterations.

Gavin may not endear himself to the media with his guarded offerings, but nobody outside of the Dublin camp is entitled to get the keys of the kingdom and it's his choice to say as much or as little as he likes to the public.

Behind closed doors, there's no doubt a genius is at work and his systematic change in philosophy following their shock 2014 All-Ireland SFC semi-final defeat to Donegal - his only championship loss in six seasons - is a valuable case in point.

The free-flowing football which left them exposed by Donegal - albeit they spurned early goal chances which could have put that game to bed in the first half - wasn't gone, but there was a guarded edge which left them less exposed at the back.

Now, you almost sense that Gavin revels in breaking down the blanket defence which has been thrown at them regularly in recent years - and could be again in Sunday's final against Tyrone - and as the game continues to evolve, so does his approach.

There were a lot of eyebrows raised when Gavin defended the "witch-hunt" against Diarmuid Connolly's 12-week ban for pushing linesman Ciarán Branagan in last year's Leinster SFC defeat of Carlow with some suggesting that the 47-year-old was losing it.

Very little of what Gavin does is not best for Dublin, however, and Connolly rewarded the faith of his manager by landing the telling blow in last year's narrow All-Ireland final defeat of Mayo.

With Brian Fenton in need of a partner in crime last season, he also helped turn James McCarthy into a midfielder who nearly won Footballer of the Year despite playing the majority of his Dublin career as a half-back.

The adaptability of the Dublin squad knows no bounds and while many predicted the possible demise of Dublin this summer with Connolly plying his trade Stateside, new faces have emerged to become household names.

Brian Howard looks like the second coming of Fenton, Niall Scully is one of the most efficient footballers in the modern game and the fact that Ciarán Kilkenny and Paul Mannion are likely to be the only starting forwards from their 2015 final win is of little significance in the bigger picture.

The wearer of the jersey is not important, but what he offers his side is and Gavin has a famous four-in-a-row within his grasp.

