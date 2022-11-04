Blow for Roscommon as Ultan Harney opts out ahead of 2023 campaign

NEW Roscommon boss Davy Burke must plan without Ultan Harney, one of their star performers of 2022, for the coming season.

The Clann na nGael midfielder has confirmed to local media that he intends to go travelling and consequently can’t commit to Burke in his maiden campaign.

“Myself and Kayleigh (Dunning) made the decision 18 months ago that we’d take a year out for travelling,” Harney told the Roscommon Herald this Friday.

“Kayleigh had just finished her Masters and I wanted to give another year to Roscommon.

“The plan is to go travelling for nine or ten months from the end of February. I’d love to be back playing for Roscommon in 2024 if the body is able for it,” he added.

Harney consistently impressed this year in helping the Rossies secure top-flight promotion, and he then carried that form into championship where he was heroic in Connacht final defeat to Galway.