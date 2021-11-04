Oisín Mullin looks set to join AFL club Geelong on a two-year contract as an international rookie.

The news will be a blow to Mayo as they pick up the pieces from back-to-back All-Ireland final losses to Dublin and Tyrone.

There have been hopes locally that the continued pursuit of an elusive All-Ireland title could sway him away from the professional ranks.

But the county's collective fears that the 21-year-old Kilmaine man would be lost to professional sport looks set to be realised and it is expected that he will travel out later this month.

Mullin, a student at NUIG, is one of the most dynamic young defenders in the game and has looked a leader-in-waiting for Mayo for the next decade since his impressive debut season last year.

The 42.ie first reported Mullin's imminent move which the club are now expected to confirm their signing in the coming days.

Geelong already have Zac Tuohy and Mark O'Connor on their books while Stefan Okunbor has only recently returned home.

Mullin's probable move will be as significant a loss as any county has experienced as he is already an established senior player.

Only Kerry's Tommy Walsh in 2009 and Cork's Ciaran Sheehan four years later are comparable in that regard as they had already won All-Ireland medals. Colin O'Riordan was also established with Tipperary when he left for Sydney Swans.

Mullin has been tracked by AFL clubs for some time now, having made the shortlist with three other young GAA players to travel to Australia in April 2020 for a two-week trial that was aborted due to Covid.

By that stage he was already bedding in impressively with Mayo, entrusted with man marking jobs on Kerry's David Clifford and Monaghan's Conor McManus in the league.

The 21-year-old embellished his reputation with his performance in last year's All-Ireland final against Dublin when he led the quick comeback after the early concession of a goal, after 14 seconds, to Dean Rock.

He won an Allstar and was also crowned Young Footballer of the Year in 2020, an honour he is back in contention for again this year.

This year he was in flying form through the Connacht Championship but picked up a quad injury that took him out of the All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin. He recovered for the final against Tyrone, however.

Geelong will have been drawn to his athleticism and a maturity that they hope can help him adapt quickly to a different code.

He will be the third inter-county player to sign for an AFL club in recent weeks, following Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm, also scheduled to visit some 19 months ago, who has agreed terms with Freemantle.

Another former underage player Fionn O'Hara, from Westmeath, has signed for Hawthorn.

Mullin will be the fourth player from Mayo to sign for an AFL club following Pearse Hanley who built a successful career with Brisbane Lions, his brother Cian who also went to Brisbane and Colm McManamon who was on the books of Geelong in the early 1990s.

Mullin's club Kilmaine is preparing for a Mayo intermediate semi-final against Mayo Gaels on Saturday with a potential final fixed for two weeks later.