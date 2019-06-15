Blow for Mayo as new midfield star Matthew Ruane sidelined with broken collar bone

Mayo midfielder Matthew Ruane will miss Mayo's round two qualifier clash with Down in Newry following a broken collar bone sustained in training.

The injury occurred during an A vs B match in MacHale Park, Castlebar on Friday night.

The Breaffy man had teamed up very successfully with Aidan O'Shea during Mayo's National League triumph, particularly as a scoring midfielder, forming one of the strongest midfield partnerships the county have had in recent years.

It is not clear how long Ruane will be out for but initial reports suggest he could also miss the next round of the qualifers should Mayo beat Down next Saturday.

The return of Seamus O'Shea and Donal Vaughan gives Mayo manager James Horan a few options at midfield, while the return of Cillian O'Connor to senior football after playing 20 minutes in a challenge game against Clare is also encouraging ahead of the must-win clash in Newry.

