Blow for Jack O’Connor as selector departs Kildare set-up

JACK O’CONNOR has lost a key figure in his Kildare senior football backroom team with confirmation that Ross Glavin has stepped down as coach/selector for family reasons.

But the Kerryman has wasted no time in finding a replacement, with former Offaly boss Emmet McDonnell taking on the same role with the Lilywhites ahead of the delayed 2021 season.

Glavin came on board with Kildare after O’Connor, who had previously steered Kerry to three All-Ireland SFC titles in the noughties, was appointed manager in September 2019.

Prior to that he had managed his home club, Moorefield, to consecutive Kildare senior titles (2017-18) as well as a Leinster club crown in the first of those years. His partnership with O’Connor was forged in this period, with the latter playing an important role in the background with the Newbridge outfit.

A statement from Kildare GAA confirmed Glavin’s departure “with immediate effect due to personal family reasons” and the arrival of McDonnell, whose name will go before the county board’s March meeting for ratification.

The Kinnegad man guided Tyrrellspass to last year’s Westmeath SFC final, where they lost to St Loman’s, and was Offaly manager for the 2013 and ’14 seasons.

However, McDonnell also has a direct link to the current Kildare set-up, having managed Paul Cribbin and Daniel Flynn at their alma mater, St Mary’s Edenderry. He led the school to an All-Ireland Colleges SFC final in 2009 with a side that included Cribbin, and then an historic Hogan Cup victory in 2012 with a team that included Flynn.

“We thank Ross for his commitment and dedication to Kildare GAA throughout 2020, and wish Emmet the best of luck in his new role with the team,” the Kildare statement added.

Online Editors