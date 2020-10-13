Blow for Galway as Covid outbreak leaves county champions unavailable

The Galway senior team and the U-20 side could be without some key men this weekend. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway football has confirmed that they are planning without their Moycullen contingent as they ramp up preparations for a big weekend of football action.

A Covid-19 outbreak in the club has seen the newly crowned county champions halt all activity. And it means that their U20 and senior contingent are currently unavailable as health officials carry out necessary protocols ahead of a crucial weekend for the county, that sees both the U20s and senior sides in action.

On Saturday, Donal Ó Fátharta’s U20 outfit take on Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

They are anchored by two Moycullen men in midfield, Paul Kelly and James McLaughlin, while Daniel Cox featured off the bench in their Connacht final win over Roscommon back in March.

And on Sunday, Padraic Joyce’s Division One table-toppers face old rivals Mayo where Gareth Bradshaw and Sean Kelly would usually be expected to feature while Dessie Conneelly is also involved.

In a brief statement last night, Galway stated that the players involved were following public health advice.

"Moycullen GAA players are unavailable to Galway football at the moment as they are following public health advice to restrict their movements as close contacts. There will be no further comment from Galway GAA ahead of this weekend’s action."

Earlier, Moycullen confirmed the outbreak and insisted that they were follwoing "all protocols set down by the HSE and the GAA."

"The global Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone over the last seven months.

"In recent week the national numbers have started to rise again at an alarming rate and unfortunately there are several cases in our own community. This includes some members of our senior football squad who won the county title recently.

"On learning of these cases in the club we immediately acted and have cancelled all activities to allow time for all the necessary actions to take place regarding the contact tracing process.

"Previous to this, the club had cancelled club celebrations after our county final victory.

"We will be following all protocols set down by the HSE and the GAA as we all try and get through these challenging times together."

Online Editors