Blow for Galway and Corofin as Kieran Molloy set for tests on suspected cruciate knee ligament injury

Kieran Molloy's involvement with Corofin for the remainder of the club season and Galway in 2023 has been thrown into doubt with fears that he may have suffered a cruciate ligament tear.

Initial examination of the knee had suggested that Molloy did the damage while playing for his club in their senior championship draw with Tuam Stars over the weekend, Galway Bay FM has reported.

Molloy is to have further consultation before a final diagnosis is confirmed.

He became a permanent fixture in the Galway defence in 2022.

Corofin are seeking to win back a Galway title that they last won in 2019 when they went on to claim an All-Ireland club three-in-a-row in early 2020.

They are already without Liam Silke, Galway's other Corofin defender, who has travelled to New Zealand for the winter but is expected to be back in time for Galway's Connacht Championship campaign.