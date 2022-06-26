Live by the sword, die by the sword. At the end of nearly two hours of thrilling action, Armagh’s swash eventually buckled, as football aristocrats Galway downed their nouveau riche counterparts in an epic quarter-final contest.

A beaten docket more than a few lengths from home, Armagh found some Ulster inspiration to say ‘No’ and miraculously force extra time.

In the end, however, midfielder-come-goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty was asked to do one job too many. Unable to deflect any of the excellent Tribesman penalties away, Armagh were cruelly denied a memorable victory.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of penalty kicks deciding a game like this, few would argue against the fact that on balance, Galway were the deserved victors.

Had Galway lost on Sunday, Pádraic Joyce would have had nightmares over the coming months, such was their calamitous end to normal time.

Having dominated exchanges from the first quarter onwards, Galway were kicking for home as Armagh supporters were already heading for the exit sign. Then things started to go a bit crazy.

The final moments of normal time and extra time blurred into throwback tactics of yore. Long speculative centres became the order of the day for Armagh who, not for the first time this year, reaped rewards for their direct approach.

Galway ’keeper, Conor Gleeson won’t enjoy watching back the three Armagh goals, scores which handed the Orchard men lifelines they scarcely deserved. Thankfully for Joyce, however, he had a leader in the shape of Cillian McDaid to drag his side back into the game in extra time, when it looked like Armagh had done enough to set up an unlikely all-Ulster semi-final with Derry.

The former AFL recruit was simply immense in extra time and will be the toast of Galway this week as their supporters look forward to a repeat of the 1998 semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Ahead of that contest, however, Padraig Joyce and his players will have an uncomfortable wait to see what sanctions will be handed out following the disgraceful scenes at the end of normal time. Armagh will undoubtedly be painted as the villains, such is their form in this regard, but Galway will have to face what is coming at them.

Their exhausted limbs may recover but how deep Padraig Joyce has to dip into his panel could have a major bearing on their semi-final result.

As for Armagh, having provided so much entertainment this year, it is a great pity that they will have this ugly footnote at the end of their 2022 report card. Knowing my neighbours, however, it won’t bother them in the slightest. It should. They owe themselves better than that.

On Saturday evening, Galway’s semi-final opponents, Derry, couldn’t have asked for better preparation ahead of their first semi-final appearance since 2004. Steamrolling a bewildered Clare side, they looked like a team that has been playing in Croke Park for years.

For their misfortune, Colm Collins’ side travelled up to Croke Park on Saturday under the misguided notion that they were facing a Division 2 team of similar standing to themselves. Such is their standard of conditioning, mental sharpness and tactical nous, Derry are playing at their absolute peak at present, and a level well above their comparable league ranking to Clare.

For starters, their hard-running, blitzkrieg attacking strategy requires a phenomenal level of fitness and mental alertness to both deploy effectively and sustain.

When Benny Heron buried the ball into the roof of the net on eight minutes, Derry outnumbered Clare five to three inside the 21-meter line. Similarly, when the Rolls Royce that is Conor Glass slalomed through five minutes later to double the dose, he was accompanied by four willing Derry teammates.

It was akin to a blackjack player pushing all their chips in when the cards fall in their favour, Rory Gallagher has plainly encouraged his players to play the odds when the opportunity presents itself. To surmise they are a defensively-minded team ignores the obvious commitment and attention they are giving to their attacking play.

Similar to his Donegal team of 2012, Gallagher will be fully aware that whilst his style of play is devastatingly effective, it is also very difficult to sustain. With the cards continuing to fall his way, Gallagher will know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to take down the house.

Following Sunday’s exertions, Galway will be depleted in both panel numbers and energy when the sides meet in a fortnight’s time. The Derry players might never get another opportunity like this to reach an entirely unlikely All-Ireland final. Expect them to go ‘all in’ again in their attempt to reverse the 1998 result.

Elsewhere, Mayo finally put themselves out of their misery, with a misfiring defeat to a third-gear Kerry. The Kingdom’s semi-final opponents, Dublin, are back to winning boring again, which should be a concern for everyone left in the competition.