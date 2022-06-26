| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bitter taste in the Orchard after journey ends on ugly footnote

Dick Clerkin

Dublin are back to winning boring again which should be a concern for everyone left in the competition

Stefan Campbell of Armagh is tackled by Cillian McDaid of Galway during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stefan Campbell of Armagh is tackled by Cillian McDaid of Galway during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Stefan Campbell of Armagh is tackled by Cillian McDaid of Galway during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Stefan Campbell of Armagh is tackled by Cillian McDaid of Galway during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Live by the sword, die by the sword. At the end of nearly two hours of thrilling action, Armagh’s swash eventually buckled, as football aristocrats Galway downed their nouveau riche counterparts in an epic quarter-final contest.

A beaten docket more than a few lengths from home, Armagh found some Ulster inspiration to say ‘No’ and miraculously force extra time.

Most Watched

Privacy