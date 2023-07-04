Billy Sheehan leaves his post as Laois football manager after two seasons in the job

Laois manager Billy Sheehan during his team's Tailteann Cup semi-final defeat to Down. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Billy Sheehan has stepped down as Laois senior football manager after two seasons.

The Kerry native, who played for the O'Moore County for 12 years, made the decision after talks with the county board.

The former Emo and St Jude's club man had been appointed on a two-year term with the option of a third, pending a review.

"Outgoing Laois senior football manager Billy Sheehan has informed Laois GAA officials following his review meeting that he is stepping down from his position," a statement from Laois County Board read.

"Laois GAA would like to thank Billy and his backroom team for their commitment and work with this panel for the past two years and wish them well in the future.

"Laois GAA will now establish an appointments committee to source a new football manager for the coming season."

Laois were relegated to Division 4 of the Allianz Football League last year, in Sheehan's first campaign, and were beaten by Wicklow and Westmeath (Tailteann Cup) in the championship.

They narrowly missed out on a return to Division 3 this year with a third-place finish and again competed in the Tailteann Cup after a 27-point defeat to Dublin in the Leinster SFC.

Laois avoided elimination in the Tailteann group stages with a late equaliser against London but then went on a run to the semi-finals, beating Fermanagh and Limerick.

That semi-final last month ended with a demoralising defeat against Down on a scoreline of 8-16 to 2-12, finishing their season.