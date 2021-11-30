Billy O’Loughlin appointed new Longford football manager

Billy O'Loughlin has been appointed as the new Longford football manager, just a week out from the official resumption of collective training.

The Laois man will replace Padraig Davis who stepped down in July after the county's Leinster SFC defeat to Meath.

It has been a long and winding road to fill the vacancy but now, five months on, Longford finally have their man.

Only last week James McCartan was returned as manager of Down, filling the other lengthy vacancy in inter-county football.

Cavan's Dermot McCabe had been linked to the position while the widely experienced Pat Flanagan, manager of Westmeath, Offaly and Sligo in the past came under strong consideration but O'Loughlin has been preferred for his first taste of inter-county management.

O'Loughlin is a son of Declan O'Loughlin, a selector under Mick O'Dwyer when Laois won the Leinster title in 2003.

Billy O'Loughlin had a long association with DIT, first as a player, then as manager of back-to-back All-Ireland winning freshers teams followed by a coach/selector role in the landmark Sigerson Cup success in 2013 when they beat UCC by 10 points in the final. In more recent years he has been manager of the DIT Sigerson Cup team outright.

Since then he has had involvement as manager of the Laois U-20 team as they reached the 2019 Leinster final, losing to Dublin and a brief spell as manager of then defending champions Sarsfields in Newbridge.

O'Loughlin played his club football with Arles Killeen in Laois before transferring to St Loman's in Westmeath and was involved in the Leinster club final defeat to Moorefield in 2017.

Renowned handballer Paul Brady will join O'Loughlin's backroom team, as will another former Cavan footballer Mickey Hannon as coach, while former Mayo footballer Aidan Kilcoyne will be goalkeeping coach. Two Longford-based selectors will be added to his team in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile Barney Carr, manager of the Down football team that revolutionised Gaelic football and made the historic breakthrough when they became the first Six Counties team to win the All-Ireland title in 1960, has died, Down GAA has said in a statement. Barney, who was 98, also managed the 1961 team.