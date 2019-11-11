Billy Keane: 'I see a time, and it may not be that far away, when Kerry can become All-Ireland champions again'

Dr Crokes, their near neighbours, were well beaten in the end. The Killarney club have been the dominant team in Kerry for the last decade. The East Kerry kids will win many more titles. This is only the beginning of their reign.

I suspect a good many of those present paid in to see David Clifford. I wonder if he is on royalties?

Clifford was only eight months old when East Kerry last won. He is so precocious it was a wonder they didn't bring him on as a sub. Maybe he won a minor medal with Fossa in the year of his birth.

David was double-marked yesterday, hugged hard even. Then from nowhere the escapee scores one of those wonder goals.

These near neighbours went at it either side of the goal and the result was a red card each. And one more for Crokes late on. All the reds were double yellows.

This was not a dirty game but sometimes neighbours can fall out over boundaries and overhanging trees. There was trespassing and pruning. But no outright filth.

Neutrals The crowd in Tralee are near enough to be heard by the referee. Tough calls were the right calls. Referee Brendan Griffin got it right most of the time.

The Kerry neutrals weren't as much interested in who won the game as to who would be good enough to wear the green and gold. Dublin hung over our every thought.

Players nowadays are not compared to the greats of Kerry long ago, but the greats of current-day Dublin. Is he good enough for Fenton or has he the legs to go with McCaffrey? That sort of thing.

Paudie Clifford is good enough and then some. But he was involved in skirmishes with several of the Crokes team in the first half and lost his concentration. Half-time came and he came out full of amazing grace. Paudie ran the show after half-time.

His distribution was flawless and he has the gift of finding players in space. Paudie is not overly big but he can ride tackles. He moves his shoulders and shifts his quick feet like he was cleaning his shoes on the door mat.

Kerry's got talent. Both of the East Kerry corner-backs will be brought in. 'Brought in' is the Kerry expression for getting the call-up to the senior squad. And when you do get called in you are 'inside'. In other parts of the world, inside means you are in jail.

Chris O'Donoghue and Niall Donohue will be called in. Liam Kearney was at midfield and he has the bit of size even though East Kerry are supported by The Shire, a Hobbit-themed bar in Killarney.

Kearney has plenty of football too. He may well be kept inside after he is brought in.

Crokes' Tony Brosnan is a leftie who can make the ball do his will from either side. Peter Keane will have much to ponder.

Are any of the newcomers good enough to take on Dublin? The league will tell a lot. Paudie Clifford is the most likely.

When East Kerry's Michael Foley came off the field after the semi, he asked, 'How much did I win?' Michael was playing while his sister Melissa won 42 grand for him on 'Winning Streak'.

Well, yesterday he won a county championship. Michael played like as if he was given a choice, it would have to be the medal. The Lotto winner kicked a great point.

The game was over a while before the end. There was a race to the cars. There was a time when we made a day out of the county final. The tribes of Kerry met in the pubs of the town. Every player was analysed and every move was parsed.

There was adulation for the old masters. We were told of the exploits of Paddy Bawn and Keohane. Bawn's last name was never used and Joe was never put before Keohane. The voices and cadences of the west, east, south and north came together in Kerry conclave. Deeds of men walked among mortals and shared the secrets of the game by the grates of the sacred flame.

Small boys were inducted and we drank so many sodas our lips changed to the colour orange.

Later there would be singing and if there was a good share of drinking, what of it? The few drinks, every now and then, can be therapeutic once you know how to stop. Talk flows and better in than out.

There's no reason why there cannot still be good times. All we need to do is find a sober driver for the day of and the day after.

It's time to stop giving out about Shane Ross and make a day out of county final day.

The Native American tribes such as the Apache still meet up for a pow-wow every year. Crazy Horse of the Lakota put it best. "I see a time of Seven Generations when all the colours of mankind will gather under the Sacred Tree of Life and the whole earth will become one circle again."

I see a time, and it may not be that far away, when Kerry can become All-Ireland champions again. There was quality in Austin Stack Park yesterday. Kerry must build up the bodies over the winter. There are exciting times ahead.





RIP. We used to meet with Kerry O'Donnell after matches everywhere. Born in New York, Kerry was more Kerry than any of us. She was lovely and she was loyal. I never saw her in bad form. Kerry went the way of Bawn and Keohane earlier this week.

There was never a truer friend or a finer Kerrywoman.

