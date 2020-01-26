Billy Keane: 'Another epic chapter in the rivalry of our time - but two late decisions changed the game'

Another draw it was, before 40,000-plus on a cold January night in Croke Park. Kerry and Dublin are box-office.

So scared was I that Dublin would win, off with me to a remote volcanic Atlantic island, some 125 kilometres from the West Coast of Africa and 4,432 from Croke Park.

Kerry and Dublin were also away on their holidays. Kerry went to Thailand and the Dubs were in Bali without the bunion. Both managers were adamant they had very little work done. You would swear the game was to be decided by which team had the tougher holiday.

Yet we still watched the game in The Hogan Stand. But there was no escape. The Dubs landed on my lava rock. Not even Robinson Crusoe or Greta Garbo herself could duck the Dubs. They are everywhere.

The game ended in a draw and life was liveable. Referee Seán Hurson got a lot right and a little wrong, but such is the nature of sports writing we will concentrate for now on a couple of key wrong moments.

Kerry defender Graham O’Sullivan was black-carded for what was no more than an innocuous coming-together. His man fell from a slight enough touch. I felt for O’Sullivan who is a fine young player and is trying to make the breakthrough. This was his big chance. The black card meant that Dublin and Kerry would both be down to 14 men.

Just a couple of minutes before the unjust O’Sullivan black card, Philly should have gone. The Philly slap was also only ordinary bold but was definitely a yellow. Philly had one already and he was very lucky.

Dublin would then have been down to 13 men and Kerry would have won. Did the ref err? Yes, he did. Twice in about two minutes

But then again it wouldn’t have given any of us any pleasure to see Philly red-carded. I like Philly. He’s a hero.

Seán Hurson did most things well. Right at the end David Clifford was definitely fouled but quite a few refs would not have had the Croker courage to bring the ball in nearer the goal. The new free was 35 metres out. The old one was 46 out.

I watched the game in the very friendly Hogan Stand Bar in Lanzarote. Try Fox’s next door for the music. The quest for the perfect toilet continues.

There was a small soccer goals in the Hogan urinal with a ball suspended therein. One’s natural inclination is to aim for the ball which is in the centre of the goal.

The psychology of the plan is as cunning as it is brilliant. The positioning encourages a straight aim and thereby avoids indiscriminate spraying.

The Japanese are on their way to Hogan’s. They are obsessed with the perfecting of toilets as was often been reported upon the course of our Rugby World Cup dispatches.

It’s all about the quest for the straight aim. David Clifford’s wonder goal was a thing of beauty. Clifford can solo at top speed off either foot. So he solos off his right in the midst of the severest ministrations from his several markers. Then what does the boy king do only slot the ball in the back of the net with his left.

Clifford struck the late equaliser with some conviction too. He is made for captaincy. The Dublin supporters told us, several times over, in après match Dicey Reilly’s, the referee made a draw out of it. But Dublin lost their discipline, twice, at the most crucial stage of the game.

The champs did fight back and Dublin are still the best team in the land but Kerry are closing the gap. But Kerry must remember defence starts in the full-forward line. Dublin broke out far too easily and this is the reason why they almost won the game. That and the steadying, sustained brilliance of midfielder Brian Fenton.

So that’s it from the rock for now. The weather is warm enough here in Lanza. And unlike our esteemed colleague Patrick Kavanagh, the Inniskeen goalkeeper, there will be no guilt out here for not saving the hay on a fine sunny day.

Online Editors