Jim Gavin has rolled out the big guns for Sunday's Allianz league final against Galway at Croke Park.

Big guns return for Dublin but still no sign of Diarmuid Connolly as Jim Gavin names team for League final against Galway

Dublin rested senior players like Ciaran Kilkenny, Stephen Cluxton, Paddy Andrews and Jonny Cooper in their shock defeat against Monaghan at Croke Park last weekend.

All four return for the League final against Galway tomorrow. Damien Comer, who came on as a substitute in the drawn game against Dublin in Pearse Park, starts at full forward for Galway.

Jim Gavin has already set records as the highest-achieving GAA manager over an initial five-year period, he will extend his lead early in his sixth season as Dublin boss if they beat Galway in tomorrow's Division 1 football final. Gavin has already presided over eight national title successes - four All-Ireland and four Leagues - leaving him three ahead of Brian Cody and four clear of Mick O'Dwyer at the same stage of their careers with Kerry and Kilkenny.

Gavin's men are hot favourites to win the Division 1 title for the fifth time in six seasons, with last year's final defeat to Kerry the only blot on Gavin's otherwise perfect League copybook. Galway are attempting to pull off the unusual feat of winning the Division 2 and Division 1 titles in successive seasons, with their last top tier League title won in 1981. They remain unbeaten, having only dropped one point when drawing with Dublin in Pearse Stadium.

