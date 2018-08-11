Big guns return for Dublin as Jim Gavin names team to face Galway in All Ireland semi final

As expected, Jim Gavin has recalled some big names for this evening's All Ireland semi-final against Galway at Croke Park.

Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny, Niall Scully, Con O'Callaghan and Dean Rock are just some of the Dublin stars to return after being rested against Roscommon last weekend.

It's as you were in the full-back line with Michael Fitzsimons, Cian O'Sullivan and Philly McMahon all named to start while Jonny Cooper and James McCarthy return to the half-back line alongside Jack McCaffrey in place of Eric Lowndes and Darren Daly.

Brian Fenton is back in midfield alongside Michael Darragh Macauley and there are six changes up front. Scully, Kilkenny and Howard are all named to start with Paul Flynn, Kevin McManamon and Colm Basquel dropping to the bench.

Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock and Paul Mannion replace Cormac Costello, Eoghan O'Gara and Paddy Andrews in the full forward line.

Galway have made just the one change as they bid to beat the Dubs in the championship for the first time in 84 years.

Kevin Walsh's men succumbed to an eight-point defeat to Monaghan in Salthill last week, meaning that they must now beat Jim Gavin's men if they are to make an All Ireland final.

Patrick Sweeney has been named in the half forward line with Adrian Varley dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Malachy O'Rourke has made just one change from the side that beat Galway as Monaghan aim to qualify for their first All Ireland final since 1930 when they take on Tyrone on Sunday.

Dessie Mone returns to the starting line up in place of Conor McCarthy.

Otherwise, it's as you were for Monaghan who topped their Super 8s group with a 0-16 to 0-8 win over Galway in Salthill last weekend.

Mickey Harte made just one change to his Tyrone team when he named last night with Rory Brennan coming into the side at corner back in place of wing forward Conor Meyler as part of a reshuffle.

Brennan played the majority of the Donegal game after replacing Michael McKernan in the opening minutes following a black card.

This weekend's clash will be the second time Tyrone and Monaghan have played in this year's championship, with Malachy O'Rourke's side coming out on top in the Ulster quarter-final.

Tyrone vs Monaghan throws in at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Dublin (v Galway)

1 - Stephen Cluxton

2 - Michael Fitzsimons

3 - Cian O'Sullivan

4 - Philly McMahon

5 - Jonny Cooper

6 - James McCarthy

7 - Jack McCaffrey

8 - Brian Fenton

9 - Michael Darragh Macauley

10 - Niall Scully

11 - Ciaran Kilkenny

12 - Brian Howard

13 - Con O'Callaghan

14 - Dean Rock

15 - Paul Mannion

Galway (v Dublin)

1-Ruairí Lavelle

2-Declan Kyne

3-Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh

4-Eoghan Kerin

5-Cathal Sweeney

6-Gareth Bradshaw

7-Gary O’Donnell

8-Peter Cooke

9-Thomas Flynn

10-Shane Walsh

11-Patrick Sweeney

12-Seán Kelly

13-Ian Burke

14-Damien Comer

15-Eamonn Brannigan

Monaghan (v Tyrone)

1. Rory Beggan

2. Kieran Duffy

3. Drew Wylie

4. Ryan Wylie

5. Colin Walshe

6. Vinny Corey

7. Karl O’Connell

8. Niall Kearns

9. Darren Hughes

10. Ryan McAnespie

11. Shane Carey

12. Dessie Mone

13. Dermot Malone

14. Fintan Kelly

15. Conor McManus

Tyrone (v Monaghan)

1. Niall Morgan

2. Michael McKernan

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Rory Brennan

5. Tiernan McCann

6. Frank Burns

7. Peter Harte

8. Colm Cavanagh

9. Pádraig Hampsey

10. Mattie Donnelly

11. Niall Sludden

12. Cathal McShane

13. Mark Bradley

14. Richard Donnelly

15. Conor McAliskey

Online Editors