Big guns fire Dubs back to final after late surge ends brave Monaghan resistance

Dublin 1-17, Monaghan 0-13

Conor McManus of Monaghan gets his shot away despite the attempted block of Cormac Costello during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin are back in an All-Ireland final for the first time in three seasons.

On saturday night in Croke Park they overcame the challenge of Monaghan to reach their ninth final since 2010, which leaves team captain James McCarthy, goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton and defender Mick Fitzsimons within touching distance of winning a record ninth All-Ireland senior football medal in two weeks’ time.

Forget about the seven-point winning margin — Dublin didn’t wrap up this victory until substitute Dean Rock scored their only goal in the third minute of injury-time. Though Monaghan never led, they pushed Dublin all the way.

Crucially, in his 118th championship appearance, Stephen Cluxton kept his 13th consecutive clean sheet, but the Farney County will have regrets about a couple of half goal chances that went abegging in the first half.

Man of the match Cormac Costello was the only Dublin forward to win his individual battle in the first half but, ultimately, their big-name players came to the fore with Brian Fenton scoring two clutch second-half points and Con O’Callaghan providing the assist with a wonderful foot pass for the Rock goal.

​So, Dublin march on with one eye firmly on Sunday’s second semi-final between Kerry and Derry, and this was the best possible preparation for the final in two weeks’ time.

Monaghan held possession for two-and-a-half minutes from the throw-in before Kieran Hughes finally got a shot away which hit the upright and dropped wide. Straight from Cluxton’s restart Dublin went direct along the Cusack Stand side and Costello cut inside Conor Boyle and pointed.

It wasn’t long before the chorus of boos rang around the ground as Monaghan played keep-ball and Dublin withdrew everybody back.

Once they secured possession, Dublin looked more potent with Costello winning his duel with Boyle.

An 11th-minute point from Paddy Small, a late replacement for Seán Bugler who didn’t make the match-day squad, gave the Dubs a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage but once Monaghan started to run at the Dublin rearguard, they exposed gaps in the opposition.

A rasping shot from Conor McCarthy rebounded off the angle of the upright and the crossbar and Niall Scully, who was struggling to cope with McCarthy’s surging runs, was black-carded after 16 minutes after he hand-tripped McCarthy.

Monaghan hit the woodwork twice more but failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage with Dublin — without looking particularly impressive — outscoring them three points to two while Scully was in the sin-bin.

Monaghan came very close to finding the net soon after Scully’s departure but Michael Fitzsimons, who had an outstanding first half, saved Ryan McAnespie’s effort at the expense of a ’45 which Beggan stroked over.

When Scully returned, he only lasted 90 seconds before being replaced by Ciarán Kilkenny.

Surprisingly, Dublin didn’t press up on Beggan’s restarts and he got all but one of them away safely and converted three ’45s as the underdogs enjoyed their best spell late in the half.

They hit three points to Dublin’s one between the 27th and 32nd minutes. After Mícheál Bannigan got their first point from play in the 28th minute, Gary Mohan added a monster point from distance and Beggan converted his third ’45 after Cluxton had failed to cleanly catch a long effort from Conor McManus, who started the game instead of Jack McCarron.

Dublin did retain the lead just before the break when Colm Basquel, in his first significant contribution, won a free from Killian Lavelle and Costello converted to bring his tally to 0-6 and Dublin’s to 0-8 at the break.

The fact that only three Dublin players got on the scoreboard would be a source of concern for their backroom team, though they led by a point (0-8 to 0-7) at halftime.

Within three minutes of the resumption, Ryan McAnespie kicked the equalising point before a brace of points from Costello and Con O’Callaghan gave the Dubs some breathing space. Jack McCaffrey replaced the ineffectual Basquel but McManus won a free off Fitzsimons which he converted.

As the third quarter progressed Monaghan began to win more turnovers but they missed a couple of half chances of equalising.

McManus finally did equalise from a free but straight from the restart Kilkenny did well to win Cluxton’s kick-out and the ball was moved quickly through the hands of James McCarthy, John Small and O’Callaghan before he hit his second point.

Lee Gannon doubled their advantage when he sprinted away from Stephen O’Hanlon but McManus’s growing influence was underlined in the next two plays when he scored a point from play and then converted a mark as Beggan opted to go long.

But after Fenton restored Dublin’s slender lead, they pressed up on Beggan’s restarts and it yielded an immediate dividend with a pointed free from Paul Mannion (after O’Hanlon touched the ball on the ground) and McCaffrey hit another.

McCarron got one back for Monaghan but Fenton and a Rock free stretched Dublin’s lead to four and any doubt about the outcome was put to bed in the third of the five minutes of additional time. A delightful kick pass from O’Callaghan found Rock loose and he rounded Beggan and then squeezed his shot past Ryan Wylie. But it was rough justice on Monaghan to lose by seven points.

Scorers — Dublin: C Costello 0-7 (4f, 1m); D Rock 1-1 (1f); B Fenton, P Mannion (1m, 1f)) C O’Callaghan 0-2 each; P Small, J McCaffrey 0-1, L Gannon 0-1 each. Monaghan: C McManus 0-5 (3f, 1m); R Beggan 0-3 (3 ’45s); S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, G Mohan, R McAnespie, J McCarron 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Cluxton: D Byrne, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; B Howard, E Murchan, J Small; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C O’Callaghan, P Small, N Scully; C Basquel, C Costello, P Mannion. Subs: C Kilkenny for Scully (31), J McCaffrey for Basquel (43), L O’Dell for P Small (63), D Rock for Mannion (69), T Lahiff for Costello (70+2).

Monaghan: R Beggan; R Wylie, C Duffy, C Boyle; K O’Connell, K Lavelle, C McCarthy; D Hughes, G Mohan; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; D Ward, C McManus, K Hughes. Subs: K Gallagher for Ward (45), J McCarron for K Hughes (46), R O’Toole for Boyle (60), S Jones for McAnespie (66), C Lennon for Lavelle (69).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).