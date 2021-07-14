Big chance for Meath if they can rediscover self-belief

For reasons probably linked to their fierce rivalry with my native Galway in the 1960s, I have always had a particular interest in Meath football.

Looking through a kid’s eyes, the Meath team of that era were an intimidating lot, even threatening (but failing) to unseat the great Galway outfit that won the All-Ireland three-in-a-row from 1964 to ’66.

The Quinns, ‘Red’ Collier, Bertie Cunningham, Pat Reynolds, Peter Moore, Ollie Shanley… were names that typified football royalty. When Mayo finally brought down Galway in 1967, it wasn’t theTribe’s neighbouring rivals who won the All-Ireland, it was Meath.

If Galway hadn’t set such high standards, beating Meath in the 1964 semi-final and ’66 final, the Royals might have had two more All-Irelands before the decline set in after 1970.

Except for their league title win in 1975, the seventies were disappointing for Meath as they fell behind Offaly initially and later Dublin in Leinster. Into the 1980s and things got even worse as they lost first round games to Wexford and Longford.

And, yet, there was something about them that hinted at better times ahead. Leaders like O’Rourke, McEntee, Hayes, Lyons and Cassells were all aboard and when others emerged, it gradually began to come together under Seán Boylan.

Glory days followed and, as the titles rolled in, Meath’s stock soared to its highest ever value. Good footballers, big hearts, hard men, who never took a backward step and never knew when they were beaten.

When age broke up that group, O’Connell, Coyle and Dowd were young enough to remain and lead new talent.

Now it was the turn of Giles, Fay, McDermott, Geraghty, Murphy, Reynolds etc to build a new Meath dynasty, which yielded two more All-Irelands in 1996 and ’99.

And when they started the 2001 All-Ireland final as hot favourites after demolishing Kerry by 15 points in the semi-final, Galway weren’t seen a major threat.

Yet, something happened on that September Sunday that changed the course of Royal history. Level at half-time, they lost the second half by 0-11 to 0-2. Meath were different from that day on – the famed mental hardness had disappeared and is still missing. One Leinster title, a success facilitated by a refereeing error in the final, is all they have to show from 19 championships.

That’s a cold, hard fact, but it doesn’t tell the full story or their demise. One season in Division 1 since 2006 and, in a dysfunctional Leinster championship, they fell so far behind that they became mere green specks in Dublin’s rear view mirror.

That’s the most damning of all. The county of bravehearts has been reduced to trembling wrecks in front of their neighbours. Granted, Dublin are statistically the best team of all time but Mayo, Kerry, Donegal and Tyrone have remained competitive against them.

Not Meath, who have lost their last four championship games with Dublin by an average of 16 points.

An unsuccessful Division 2 campaign this year did nothing to suggest Meath were becoming better equipped to deal with Dublin, but then other factors are at work which gives Sunday’s clash a different complexion. Or at least it should, if Meath have any pride left. Dublin can gloss over it as much as they want, but something isn’t right.

The manager declaring that he doesn’t know what the precise situation is with the captain of eight years, points to utter dysfunction. How about a phone call? Are you coming back Stephen? Yes or no? I need a definitive answer. No one is bigger than the team. The unsettling impact of the Cluxton saga, other mysterious defections, plus injury concerns leave Dublin more vulnerable than at any time over the past decade.

Meath have a lot of ground to make up, but this is an opportunity to make a real statement. Timid to the point of being limp against Dublin in recent years, they looked very much like a team without a shred of self-belief and no clue about how to build any.

Recent events in Dublin should have changed that. Yes, the odds are still against Meath, but surely they will see this this as a chance to alter the dynamic between themselves and Dublin. If there’s any Royal spirit left, Sunday is the day to unlock it by delivering a performance which, at the very least, stretches Dublin all the way.

Memories from ‘Filed of Dreams’

It has been a tough time in the book market over the past 18 months, but publishing still goes on across all spheres, including GAA. One recently-published book that grabbed my attention is ‘Our Field of Dreams’, a superb series of memories from former inter-county footballers.

Compiled by Tom Curley, a Roscommon man now living in Galway, it includes reminisces of over 70 star names, all sharing stories from their playing days. An interesting example is the tale of how Kieran Duff, Barney Rock and Joe McNally wandered into a pub in Blarney on the night before the Dublin-Cork 1983 All-Ireland semi-final replay in Páirc Uí Chaoímh and nobody knew them.

“I just thought that was brilliant. Dublin players walking into a pub with Dub supporters in it and they didn’t recognise us. In those days we didn’t get polo shirts, tracksuits or any casual gear so we were dressed the same as everyone else,” writes Duff.

Imagine Dubs – or indeed players from any county - wandering into a pub on the night before a big game nowadays. They would be destroyed on social media inside 20 minutes.

Hurling draw not remotely open

What is it with GAA draws that they are always so complicated? With six counties in the draw for the hurling qualifiers, the logical step would be to have an open draw where two pairings were made, while two counties got a bye to the next round.

Instead, restrictions applied, starting with the stipulation that teams couldn’t draw opponents from the same province. Why so? What would be wrong with Clare playing Cork or Galway facing Wexford?

Also, Waterford and Laois couldn’t get a bye because they had lost in their respective provincial quarter-finals. Why should that have any relevance in the All-Ireland championship? The qualifiers are for teams who didn’t reach their provincial finals and all of them should be treated equally.

The luck of the draw handed Cork and Galway a bye to the second round. Clare and Wexford were drawn in Round 1 but at least they had a 50-50 chance of avoiding it, unlike Laois and Waterford.