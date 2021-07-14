| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big chance for Meath if they can rediscover self-belief

Martin Breheny

Mysterious defections and the Cluxton saga leaves Dublin at most vulnerable for a decade

Andy McEntee speaks to his charges. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andy McEntee speaks to his charges. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy McEntee speaks to his charges. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

/

Andy McEntee speaks to his charges. Photo: Sportsfile

For reasons probably linked to their fierce rivalry with my native Galway in the 1960s, I have always had a particular interest in Meath football.

Looking through a kid’s eyes, the Meath team of that era were an intimidating lot, even threatening (but failing) to unseat the great Galway outfit that won the All-Ireland three-in-a-row from 1964 to ’66.

The Quinns, ‘Red’ Collier, Bertie Cunningham, Pat Reynolds, Peter Moore, Ollie Shanley… were names that typified football royalty. When Mayo finally brought down Galway in 1967, it wasn’t theTribe’s neighbouring rivals who won the All-Ireland, it was Meath.

Most Watched

Privacy