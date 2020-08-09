Big blow for Tyrone as Cathal McShane ruled out for rest of the season

Cathal McShane has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tyrone’s All-Star full-forward Cathal McShane has suffered a setback in his recovery from a serious ankle injury, and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

McShane sustained the injury during the NFL clash with Galway at Tuam in February, and was expected to be sidelined for his side’s Ulster Championship first-round meeting with Donegal.

But the Covid-19 pandemic bought him time, and rehabilitation during lockdown opened up new possibilities for the Owen Roes man.

Such was his progress that he expressed confidence just weeks ago that he would be fit for the new October date for the provincial series opener. However, his rehabilitation has not gone as well as hoped, and he will not play again this season.

McShane tweeted: "Behind every setback is an opportunity’. 2020 has been a frustrating year for sure, however always staying positive! I will be doing everything possible to make sure I come back stronger."

A club source confirmed McShane has not been able to train or play with Owen Roes since football resumed last month.

The source added that he underwent a further operation last week to rectify a recurring issue, and is expected to be out of action for the remainder of the year.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury just weeks after turning down an offer of an AFL contract with Adelaide Crows.

It was a rare and complicated dislocation that required surgery, after he landed awkwardly at Tuam Stadium.

His injury capped a miserable day for the Red Hands as they slumped to the heaviest defeat of manager Mickey Harte’s 17-year tenure.

The setback involving McShane is the latest worry after injuries to Frank Burns, Padraig Hampsey and Ronan O’Neill in club games in recent weeks.

Online Editors