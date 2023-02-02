Big blow for Louth as Ciarán Byrne to miss rest of inter-county season with ACL injury

Louth have been dealt a hammer blow with the news that forward Ciarán Byrne is set to miss the rest of the inter-county season after picking up a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The St Mochta’s man was stretchered off the pitch in last weekend’s division two league clash with Clare and it has since been confirmed that he suffered a knee injury that will see him miss the remainder of Louth’s campaign.

The news will come as a severe setback for Mickey Harte’s men who are back in the second tier after successive promotions under the Tyrone man.

They conceded two late points to lose their league opener in Ennis.

Byrne had been linked with a move back to the AFL over the close season but chose instead to remain at home. And now Louth must prepare for the visit of Rory Gallagher’s high-flying Derry to Ardee this weekend without the 28-year-old.

Byrne is the second GAA player to pick up a cruciate injury after Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney suffered the same fate.