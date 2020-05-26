| 14°C Dublin

Beware of the Underdog, Part One: When Clare shook Gaelic football by beating Kerry in the 1992 Munster final

Clare manager John Maughan celebrates with Clare player Frankie Griffin and supporters after their Munster SFC final victory over Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds on July 19, 1992. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Clare manager John Maughan celebrates with Clare player Frankie Griffin and supporters after their Munster SFC final victory over Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds on July 19, 1992. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Today, Independent.ie begins a new series called 'Beware of the Underdog'. Over the coming weeks we will recall some of the celebrated moments in sport when the underdog prevailed against the odds. 

We begin with a look back at the 1992 Munster football final in which Clare shocked the GAA world by beating the game’s aristocrats Kerry.

Date: July 19, 1992