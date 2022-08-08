| 11.4°C Dublin

Best champions of the last 50 years: Rebels, Dubs and Red Hand sides get our countdown under way

Will Tyrone’s current crop suffer same fate as Cork and Dublin teams which failed to kick on after winning their All-Ireland titles?

Cork's Michael Shields jumps in the air ahead of Down showdown. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Feargal Logan celebrates Tyrone's victory over Mayo in 2021. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
John O'Leary collects Sam Maguire on Dublin's behalf in 1995. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Feargal Logan celebrates Tyrone's victory over Mayo in 2021. Photo: Sportsfile

John O'Leary collects Sam Maguire on Dublin's behalf in 1995. Photo: Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

Who were the best All-Ireland football champions over the last 50 years? Which were the best finals ... and the worst? Who gave the best individual displays in finals? Who were the best managers, best captains, best subs? What were the biggest controversies, surprises etc?

How do the champions rank against each other? Our series rates them all from 1972 up to this year.

