Bernard Flynn steps down as Meath U20 manager

Bernard Flynn has stepped down as Meath U-20 football manager, just weeks before their Leinster campaign is due to get underway.

Flynn took the decision "with a heavy heart and much regret" after what he said was a verbal and written agreement that his team would have full access to members of the senior squad in the weeks ahead would not be honoured.

Meath had a bye into the quarter-finals which are to be played on Wednesday July 8 but if their minors beat Offaly in the 2020 Leinster semi-final, that bye will extend to semi-finals a week later.

Flynn had assembled a backroom team that included former Mayo ladies manager Peter Leahy, Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan and former Meath footballers Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly.

Cathal Hickey and Matthew Costello, who are both eligible for U-20, have been regulars on the senior team while Jack Flynn has also featured during the league campaign.

Meath get their Leinster senior campaign underway against Longford or Carlow on July 4, four days before the U-20s are in action.

Meath have a number of injuries to key players with Ronan Jones and Shane Walsh sidelined for the league and Donal Keogan and Brian Menton now doubts after picking up injuries in last weekend's league semi-final defeat to Kildare.

Under GAA rule, players who have played senior championship can't play U-20 unless the senior team has exited their championship beforehand.

In a statement Flynn outlined his reasons for departure. "I undertook to accept the role of managing and developing the Meath u20 squad based on a verbal and written agreement that the senior players would be released for championship, an issue that has caused difficulties for previous management," he said.

"Confirmation was received today that this agreement, which is underpinned by a signed charter including a commitment from the Chairman Coiste an Mi (John Kavanagh) and the senior manager (Andy McEntee), will not be honoured, therefore making the position of the U20 manager and my back room team, untenable.

"Having put heart and soul into working with such a great group of guys, against a backdrop of Covid pandemic, it is with a heavy heart and much regret that I have resigned as manager .

"At the heart of this decision is the best interest of Meath Football, something I have stressed since the outset of agreeing to take on this role, and I feel that my integrity would be called into question in following any other course of action."