Bernard Brogan's season could be over as Dublin man suffers cruciate injury

Brogan had been named in Dublin's starting team in their five-point win over Donegal on Saturday night but was replaced by Paddy Andrews and was not named among the subs.

Conor McKeon reports in today's Herald that the 2010 Footballer of the Year is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after damaging his cruciate while training last week.

Michael Darragh Macauley successfully bounced back from a similar injury last year but if Brogan (34 this April) requires surgery, it could be 2019 before he makes a return.