Bernard Brogan makes his comeback as Dublin demolish Roscommon in Croke Park

A Dublin team shorn of a host of regulars demolished Roscommon in their final ‘Super 8s' game in front of an official attendance of 33,240 in Croke Park.

Jim Gavin sent out his Dublin side without the likes of Ciaran Kilkenny, James McCarthy and Brian Fenton but the All-Ireland champions were still much too strong for the Rossies.

Cormac Costello led the way for the Dubs hitting nine points, seven from play, to surely force his way into the reckoning for Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Galway.

Roscommon, who came into the game with nothing to play for, challenged for the early part of the game and were within three points Diarmuid Murtagh nailed a free on 19 minutes.

However Paul Flynn goaled shortly afterwards and Dublin took complete control until the run in with Michael Daragh Macauley also raising a green flag to see Gavin's side go in at the break leading by 2-12 to 1-7.

Roscommon grabbed a goal directly after half time through sub Gary Patterson but Dublin replied with two of their own through Eoghan O'Gara.

With all intensity gone from the game Roscommon nailed their second goal when Enda Smith finished well to the net.

By that stage the result had long since been confirmed and Dublin took the chance to run their bench, which included the introduction of Bernard Brogan as a blood sub, and move to within two games of four All-Ireland titles in a row.

SCORERS: Dublin: C Costello 0-9 (1 45, 2f), E O'Gara 2-2, P Flynn 1-3, K McManamon 0-3 (2f), MD Macauley 1-0, C McHugh 0-2, P McMahon, P Small, J Small, M Schutte, P Andrews 0-1 each

Roscommon: D Smith 1-3 (1 45), D Murtagh 0-6 (2f), G Patterson 1-0, C Lennon, P Kelly 0-2 each, C Murtagh (1f), C Devaney, N Kilroy,

Dublin: S Cluxton; M Fitzsimons, C O'Sullivan P McMahon; E Lowndes, J Small, D Daly; P Flynn, MD Macauley; J McCaffrey, E O'Gara, C Costello; K McManamon, C Basquel, P Andrews SUBS: J McCarthy for O'Sullivan, C Mullally for McCaffrey (both HT), P Small for Costello, M Schutte for J Small (both 44), C McHugh for O'Gara (53), A McGowan for Daly (60), B Brogan for Schutte (61-67) .

Roscommon: J Fetherston; D Murray, P Domican, N McInerney; J McManus, D Pettit, R Timothy; T O'Rourke, E Smith; N Kilroy, C Murtagh C Deavney; D Murtagh, B Stack, C Lennon SUBS: G Patterson for Timothy, P Kelly for Kilroy (both HT), I Kilbride for Domican, D Smith for Stack (both 49), C Cregg for C Murtagh (56), S McDermott for McManus (66)

Referee: C Reilly (Meath)

