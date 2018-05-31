Former Footballer of the Year Bernard Brogan has said he has relied on the help of his Dublin teammates in staying positive as he battles back to fitness following a cruciate knee injury.

Former Footballer of the Year Bernard Brogan has said he has relied on the help of his Dublin teammates in staying positive as he battles back to fitness following a cruciate knee injury.

Bernard Brogan has revealed how his cruciate injury has affected his mental health but he's recovering fast

While the veteran admits he's 'a really positive person', he has had low points during his rehabilitation.

Speaking at a SuperValu ‘Get Behind the Ball’ launch in Croke Park, he said: “I've tried to keep on the positive side of things but there's times when you're working out on your own, it's not all roses you know,“ he said. “Every day is different. I've good days and bad days. I'm trying to have more good days than bad days. When you've a bad day you're not moving forward, whether it's physical or mental.

“It's great to have that team environment, the lads tick-tacking me with messages of encouragement helps and I’m trying to stay in touch with the guys as much as I can. “So that kind of helps a lot, to have that team environment but it's tough different days.”

Brogan suffered the injury in a training session ahead of Dublin’s League clash with Donegal in early February, when a floodlight hampered his vision forcing him to twist and land awkwardly. The St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh clubman, who suffered a similar injury when he was starting his Dublin senior career at 20, was confident of a return for the business end of the season, despite his age and the seriousness of the injury.

He also claimed his recovery is happening at a faster rate than teammate Jack McCafrey’s did when he suffered the same injury. “I'm definitely aiming for early August,” he said.

“That's the time that I have in my diary and I'm working back from that.

“That'll give me just over five and a half months, which is juicy for a cruciate recovery time. But it's been done before.

“Jack McCaffrey just came through it as well. He's back flying now. I've kind of chopped a good chunk of time off, I'm kind of where he was six weeks ago, eight weeks ago.” The five-time All-Star, who is one of the GAA’s most high profile players is taking inspiration from the recovery of some professional rugby players and compares his journey with Josh Van Der Flier, who also tore his cruciate. “Fergus McFadden did it (recovered) in four and a half months,” he said.

“A ream of people did it in five and a half. It's not as if it hasn't been done before. I'm taking a lot of energy from that type of stuff.

“I've been chatting away, actually to Josh Van Der Flier. “He got the operation the same day. I've been tick-tacking with him the odd time to see. “He's a professional, he has people looking after him every day and he's a big man and a young man. But yeah he's not a million miles away from where mine’s at as well so it's good to have that base.”

The 34-year-old is keen to continue his Dublin career if he can still make an impact for Jim Gavin's men. “My belief is that you play until you add something that no one else can in the group,” he said. “I'm not sure what way it'll go. Whether I'll have the ability to add something to the team come the end of the year when I sit down with Jim.

“Right now, I believe that I can add something to the team, bring something a little bit different, bring a bit of experience, a bit of guile and a bit of innovation on the pitch.”

Online Editors