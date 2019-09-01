Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O'Gara miss out on matchday 26 as Diarmuid Connolly named on Dublin bench

Bernard Brogan has been left out of Dublin's 26 man match squad for today's All-Ireland final showdown against Kerry.

The former Footballer of the Year came on as a second half substitute in the Super 8 qualifier against Tyrone but didn't make the cut for the semi-final against Mayo. It is the second year in a row that Brogan hasn't made the match day squad for the All-Ireland final.

As expected, Diarmuid Connolly – who started the game against Tyrone and was introduced at the end of the Mayo match – is in the squad and will wear number 18 shirt but there is no place in the substitutes for either Eoghan O'Gara or Rory O'Carroll.

There is a surprise call up for Cuala's Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne who replaces another rookie Sean Bugler while veteran Darren Daly replaced Eric Lowndes.

There are no surprises on the Kerry bench with TommyWalsh wearing number 21 but it remains to be confirmed whether Kerry will line out as selected. It is expected that Dublin will stay true to the team Jim Gavin announced on Saturday.

