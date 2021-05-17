Bench press sees Royals edge past Westmeath

Meath's Bryan McMahon is challenged by Westmeath's James Dolan during the Allianz FL Division 2 North match at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It wasn’t quite at the level of the storied comebacks of old, but Meath’s recovery to claim both points in Páirc Tailteann against Westmeath will leave them with a deep satisfaction.

For most of the afternoon they toiled with honesty but could never find any fluency. And Westmeath looked primed to take advantage.

Trailing by four with 15 minutes to play and by two at the second half water break, Andy McEntee’s side timed their run perfectly, only pulling level as the clock hit 70 minutes before adding on two injury-time points to secure the spoils and leave Westmeath wondering how they were leaving Navan with nothing to show for their efforts.

Both of those Meath points in injury-time came from subs Bryan McMahon and Eamon Wallace. It brought to five the number of scores McEntee’s bench contributed with debutant Fionn Reilly and James Conlon also chipping in. It was a crucial intervention in a game that was at times low on quality.

“The guys came in and added a bit of pace maybe when legs were just getting a bit tired so that’s what the guys do and that’s what they’re supposed to do so fair play to them,” McEntee said of the contribution of his bench.

“Fionn came in and injected pace and got into dangerous areas as did (Jason) Scully in particular as well. We did things that we hadn’t been doing up until then.”

The Royals led just twice. Once late in the first half and again in second-half injury-time. In between, Westmeath looked the more likely.

Neither side got a sight on goal but Westmeath were a little livelier and with John Heslin showing well at full-forward, they took a deserved lead (0-8 to 0-7) in at the break.

They stretched that lead to three points immediately after the restart. And their cushion went to four points when Luke Loughlin curled over his third point of the day on 55 minutes.

They were, however, dealt a blow with 20 minutes to play when Sam Duncan was shown a black card. Westmeath were still in front when they were restored to 15 but manager Jack Cooney observed that his side would pay the price for the energy they exerted when down to 14.

Westmeath faded badly down the home straight and started coughing up frees.

Even the introduction of Kieran Martin off the bench couldn’t stem the tide. Meath’s Jordan Morris clipped over his third of the day to bring his side to within one and with the clock ticking past the 70-minute mark, goalkeeper Andy Colgan brought the teams level with a free.

McMahon and Wallace then made their contributions and though Meath finished the game with 14 men after Ronan Ryan was black-carded and Ronan Wallace added a point for Westmeath late on, it made no difference as Meath claimed a first league win since beating Fermanagh in March 2019.

“You’re after telling me something that I wasn’t even aware of, I might as well tell you that,” McEntee said when asked about Meath’s long wait for a win in the league.

“I hadn’t thought about that. Now that you say it, of course you’re right, but I hadn’t thought about it. I don’t think anybody had mentioned it, it seems so long ago since we played in Division 1 and we all felt all along, even though we didn’t get any wins, that we performed well enough so it wasn’t an issue.”

And while the Royals can perhaps think about reclaiming their top-flight status, the Meath manager insisted that avoiding a relegation dogfight is his side’s first priority.

“I think it’s a little bit different (to 2019). The one thing you have to avoid is the way the potential structure for championships is next year or the year beyond, one thing you have to make sure is that you’re not in Division 3. That’s your priority straight away, then you can maybe start to think about the other end.”

Things don’t get any easier for Westmeath and Jack Cooney as they prepare to welcome in-form Mayo to Mullingar as he agreed his side struggled down the home straight..

“The fact that we went down to 14 for 10 minutes, and even though we held the status quo pretty well for that period there was a huge amount of fatigue the far side of it because you are working so hard.

“I think that was a factor. I think Meath saw the finishing line and they had a lot of energy in the last few minutes.

“We created chances the other side and if they went over we would probably have held on I’d say but look there’s plenty of learnings but disappointed to be leaving with nothing.”

SCORERS – Meath: J Morris 0-3 (3f); C O’Sullivan (1m), B McMahon (1f) 0-2 each; T O’Reilly (1f), M Costello, E Harkin, D Campion, A Colgan (1f), E Wallace, F Reilly, B Menton, J Conlon 0-1 each. Westmeath: J Heslin 0-7 (5f); L Loughlin 0-3 (2 ‘45); G Egan 0-2; R O’Toole, R Connellan, R Wallace 0-1 each.

MEATH – A Colgan 7; S Lavin 8, C McGill 6, R Ryan 6; E Harkin 7, S McEntee 7, D Keogan 7; B Menton 7, P Harnan 7; E Devine 6, D Campion 6, M Costello 7; J Morris 6, T O’Reilly 6, C O’Sullivan 7. Subs: James Conlon 7 for Campion, B McMahon 7 for T O’Reilly (both h-t), J Scully 7 for Costello, F Reilly 7 for Harkin (both 50), E Wallace 7 for Devine (57), J O’Connor for Morris (68), D Dillon for O’Sullivan (73),

WESTMEATH – J Daly 7; J Smith 6, K Maguire 7, B Sayeh 7; J Dolan 6, R Wallace 6, J Gonoud 6; S Duncan 6, R Connellan 7; D Lynch 6, D Corroon 7, G Egan 7; R O’Toole 7, J Heslin 8, L Loughlin 7. Subs: K Martin 6 for Lynch (53), L Dolan for Smith (62), B Kelly for Egan (73).

REF – B Cawley (Kildare)