Bench press helps Mayo over the line as James Horan’s men time their run to perfection

In the Hyde yesterday, Mayo made an 11th-hour change in goals. So late in fact that the change that saw Rob Hennelly replaced by Rory Byrne was only announced as referee David Coldrick threw in the ball.

The man on the PA system had scarcely finished the announcement and Byrne was picking the ball out of the net.

Ciarán Mackin’s effort had looped over his head and into the net on 11 seconds. It gave Armagh a cushion they would hold on to grimly for almost the entire afternoon — but not enough of it.

Mayo never led in this game until the 69th minute when Jordan Flynn tapped over but they were in front when it mattered.

In between, Armagh gave at least as good as they got as both teams put their unbeaten record on the line, but it was Mayo who timed their run perfectly, whipping up a frenzy to hit the last five points of the game.

Armagh led by two points at the break, a more than satisfactory effort considering they had played against the breeze. At one stage early in the half they led by five but Mayo, playing their ‘home’ game in Roscommon as the MacHale Park surface undergoes renovation, slowly got to grips with things.

Diarmuid O’Connor continued his good early-season form and his left-footed point put one between the sides on 21 minutes. Rian O’Neill replied for Armagh with their first score and when the Crossmaglen man booted over a 46-metre free into the teeth of the breeze, it gave Armagh a 1-5 to 0-6 lead going in at the break.

The second half saw more of the same, with Armagh keeping their noses in front.

However, there was more urgency to Mayo, who responded to the promptings of the likes of Aidan O’Shea and Pádraig O’Hora, both of whom were introduced at half-time.

Along with other subs Kevin McLoughlin and Paddy Durcan, they produced some big moments as Mayo charged down the home straight.

Still, Armagh made them work for it. And when Aidan Nugent grabbed a quick-fire brace, it put the Ulster men three points to the good with a little over five minutes of regulation time to play.

The prospect of losing in front of the estimated 10,000 in attendance seemed to spark Mayo to life. O’Shea had wrestled control of midfield and O’Hora produced a huge turnover.

Up front, McLoughlin was a handful for Armagh and when Mayo hit three on the spin to level it, the Hyde was rocking. Then Flynn put them in the lead before Durcan finished the job for Mayo’s fifth unanswered point to give them a win that had looked unlikely only a few minutes early.

“We got the two points and we’ll take that,” Mayo boss James Horan said afterwards. Horan was hopeful the injury sustained by Hennelly in the warm-up isn’t serious.

“We were very slow to move the ball in the first half. They gave us short kick-outs and dropped men back and we played into that and it took us a long time to get shots off. We just had a bit more energy in the second half and some of the subs who came in made a huge difference to the game.

“We were getting stronger as the game went on but we gave away some ridiculous scores even in the second half when we were caught out of position. So lots to learn – it’s a dramatic win again but it’s not the way you’d like to win.”

Kieran McGeeney, who had repurposed midfielder Ethan Rafferty as a goalkeeper for the afternoon, insisted Armagh had been the architects of their own downfall through turnovers in those crucial final few minutes.

“You’re giving the ball away under no pressure,” he said. “It’s unusual but Mayo stepped off us probably because of the breeze and we were sloppy in possession. But that’s a mental thing, you learn you have to keep sharp on yourself.

“It’s different when someone is putting you under pressure, that can be a skill thing but that’s just a going-to-sleep thing.

“We’re trying to learn, that is probably the disappointing thing, we made some really poor decisions. Fellas taking shots from silly angles and that decision-making, that’s what we have to learn because in championship that pressure is on all the time. We just have to learn how to make those decisions properly.”

Mayo move on to face the only other unbeaten side in Division 1, Kerry, in Tralee in a fortnight’s time while Armagh take on McGeeney’s former side Kildare.

“Glenn (Ryan), Johnny (Doyle), Anthony (Rainbow) and Dermot (Early) are doing a good job there, good passionate Kildare men and they will have them ready for us,” he said.

SCORERS – Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-7 (6f); D O’Connor, P Durcan 0-2 each; J Flynn, M Ruane, A Orme (1f), K McLoughlin 0-1 each. Armagh: C Mackin 1-0; R O’Neill 0-3 (2f); R Grugan (1f), A Nugent 0-2; J Duffy, S Campbell, C Turbitt 0-1 each.

Mayo – R Byrne 6; L Keegan 7, R Brickenden 6, M Plunkett 6; O Mullin 7, S Coen 6, S Callinan 7; J Flynn 7, M Ruane 6; F McDonagh 6, D O’Connor 8, C Loftus 6; A Orme 6, F Irwin 6, R O’Donoghue 6. Subs: K McLoughlin 8 for Irwin (23), P Durcan 8 for Brickenden (27), P O’Hora 8 for Callinan, A O’Shea 8 for Loftus (both h-t), J Carney 6 for McDonagh (57), F Boland for McLoughlin (70).

Armagh – E Rafferty 7; P Burns 6, A Forker 6, A McKay 7; C Mackin 6, N Rowland 6, J Óg Burns 7; C Mackin 7, B Crealey 6; S Campbell 8, R Grugan 7, T Kelly 6; J Duffy 7, R O’Neill 7, A Nugent 7. Subs: C Turbitt 7 for Duffy (41), J Morgan 7 for McKay (45), S Sheridan 6 for Crealey (51), O O’Neill 6 for Rowland (62), C O’Neill for Forker (70).

Ref – D Coldrick (Meath)