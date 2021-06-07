Ben McCormack returns to Kildare panel ahead of League semi-final clash with Meath

Ben McCormack has rejoined the Kildare senior football panel ahead of Sunday’s Allianz FL Division 2 semi-final against arch-rivals Meath.

The livewire attacker was not included in Jack O’Connor’s original league panel, announced in early May, with new work commitments cited for his absence.

But a tweet from his club, Sarsfields, has confirmed his return ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Newbridge as well as a fast-approaching Leinster SFC campaign, with Kildare facing the winners of Offaly and Louth on July 4.

“Great to see Ben McCormack has rejoined the Kildare senior football panel and, along with Shea Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Conor Hartley and Daragh Ryan and the Kildare team and management, they are preparing for the National League semi-final game against Meath,” @SashGAA tweeted in a “best of luck” message.

McCormack had previously opted off the Kildare squad ahead of the 2020 season, but his Australian odyssey was cut short by Covid and he returned to the county fold last autumn, starting all four matches against Cavan and Westmeath (in Division 2) and Offaly and Meath (in Leinster).

Read More

That most recent Royal encounter proved something of a disaster – O’Connor’s team conceded five second half goals having led by six points at the break, and McCormack was first Kildare man to be replaced during the third quarter.

On the flip side, his 2017 NFL baptism also came against Meath and it proved a far happier occasion for the debutant, who found the net inside 15 seconds and finished with 1-3 from play as they ran out ten-point winners in Navan.