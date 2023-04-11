Ben Brosnan joins elite 500-point club as Wexford eyes turn to Tailteann Cup

Wexford's Ben Brosnan wins a penalty after being fouled by Laois goalkeeper Scott Osborne during their Leinster SFC Round 1 encounter at Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. Photo: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

After a clear-out of some of the game’s most senior men, Ben Brosnan suddenly finds himself a footballing elder.